San Diego Mojo Begins Search for New Head Coach

July 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo announced today that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with Head Coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park after two seasons with the organization. San Diego will immediately conduct a national search for the next Mojo head coach.

"The Mojo are grateful to Tayyiba for her relentless determination and resilience in leading the team in our first two seasons," said San Diego Mojo president Billy Johnson. "We truly look forward to watching her succeed in the next chapter of her coaching career."

Haneef-Park was named Mojo head coach in July 2023 as the team prepared for the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season.

In 2024, Haneef-Park was selected the PVF Coach of the Year after guiding the Mojo to a semifinal appearance in the PVF Championship, falling one set short of advancing to the final. San Diego finished with a 13-11 regular-season mark, highlighted by a strong turnaround after the Mojo opened the year with a 1-5 record, earning victories in 12 of the final 18 matches to place third in the league. The Mojo boasted the PVF Setter of the Year in Nootsara Tomkom, while Tomkom and middle blocker Ronika Stone earned second-team All-League accolades.

Last season, San Diego completed the 2025 campaign with an 11-17 record. Stone and libero Shara Venegas were selected to the first-ever PVF All-Star Match. Stone earned All-PVF Season Team honors for the second consecutive season and Venegas was honored with the league's Most Inspirational Player Award.

The Mojo finished 24-29 overall in Haneef-Park's two seasons in San Diego, including the team's appearance in the 2024 PVF Championship Semifinals.







Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 28, 2025

San Diego Mojo Begins Search for New Head Coach - San Diego Mojo

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.