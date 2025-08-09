San Diego Mojo to Name U.S. Olympian Alisha Glass Childress as Head Coach

August 9, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has agreed to terms with U.S. Olympic bronze medalist and four-time NCAA champion Alisha Glass Childress as the second head coach in franchise history. Childress previously served as an assistant coach at Stanford University and with the U.S. Women's National Team.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to step into the next chapter of my career as Head Coach of the San Diego Mojo," Childress said. "Having competed against this team in recent years, I've seen the connection they've built with both the volleyball and San Diego communities. I look forward to building on that foundation and leading a competitive, culture-driven, hard-working team that the community can be proud of."

Childress joined the Stanford coaching staff in 2019, spending two seasons on the Cardinal sideline and playing a pivotal role in helping guide the program to victory in the 2019 NCAA National Championship.

Before her time on The Farm, Childress served as an assistant coach with the U.S. National Team during the 2018 Pan American Cup, where the U.S. rallied to win gold over the host Dominican Republic team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alisha and her family to America's Finest City as the next head coach of the San Diego Mojo," said Mojo owner Gary Jacobs. "During her decorated playing career, Alisha has earned the respect of her teammates and coaches for work ethic, leadership, skill and knowledge of the game. "

As a player, Childress is regarded as one of the top setters in the world. During her nine-year professional career, she played in the United States, Italy, Turkey, Poland, Puerto Rico and Brazil. Childress spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Vegas Thrill, collecting All-League accolades in 2024 while also earning Most Inspirational Player honors from the league's coaches, and playing in the league's inaugural All-Star Match in 2025.

Childress directed U.S. National Team offensive attacks for six years, helping lead Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, where she earned Best Setter honors. She was also selected Best Setter of the 2016 NORCECA Olympic Qualification Tournament, guiding the U.S. to gold and an automatic spot in the Rio Games.

"Alisha's ability to build deep, meaningful relationships and her passion for the sport make her the ideal candidate to lead our team going forward," added Mojo president Billy Johnson. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Alisha to San Diego as we continue to grow professional volleyball in the United States."

A two-time USA Volleyball Indoor Athlete of the Year (2013, 2014), Childress earned gold medals in three consecutive FIVB World Grand Prix Finals (2010, 2011, 2012).

Childress played collegiately at Penn State from 2006-09 for legendary head coach Russ Rose, leading the Nittany Lions to three straight national titles from 2007-09 and posting a 110-2 record during the three-year run. She was a three-time AVCA All-American, three-time All-Big Ten Conference and three-time NCAA Championship All-Tournament selection, and a nominee for the 2009 Honda Volleyball Award. A four-year starter for the Nittany Lions, she concluded her Penn State career ranked fourth in program history with 5,800 assists and 12.47 assists per set, 13th in hitting percentage at .336 and blocks with 448 and 15th with 465 sets played.

As a prep player, the Leland, Michigan native was a four-year letterwinner at Leland High, earning Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Volleyball for the state of Michigan in 2006 after leading the Comets to the 2006 Class D state championship, producing a single-match record of 48 kills in the title match. She was a four-time first-team all-state, all-region and all-conference selection, concluding her high school career as the National and State High School record holder in season aces (296), career aces (937) and career kills (3,584). A two-sport star, she earned first-team all-state accolades in basketball her junior and senior seasons. Raised in a coaching family, her mother, Laurie Glass, was her high school volleyball coach, and her grandfather, Larry Glass, was her high school basketball coach.

Childress is married to eight-year NBA basketball veteran and Stanford All-American Josh Childress. They have three daughters, Maya, Mina and Amara.

Personal File

Name: Alisha Glass Childress

Pronunciation: ah-LEE-sha

Born: April 5, 1988

Hometown: Leland, Michigan

Education: Penn State, 2010

Spouse: Josh Childress

Children: Maya, Mina, Amara

AS ASSISTANT COACH

2018: Assistant Coach, U.S. Women's National Team

2019-20: Assistant Coach, Stanford







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.