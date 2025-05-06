Ignite's Hilley, Tealer Earn PVF All-League First Team Honors

May 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - After leading their team to the postseason in the franchise's inaugural campaign, Indy Ignite setter Sydney Hilley and opposite hitter Azhani Tealer have been named to the Pro Volleyball Federation All-League First Team announced today.

Hilley led PVF in assists (1,277) and assists per set (11.30), setting league records in both categories. She finished 10th in digs (308, the most for any PVF setter), registering 18 double-doubles for assists and digs in a match. The 6-foot native of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, also tied for 10th in PVF in service aces with 15. Hilley was named PVF Player of the Week on March 25 after totaling 108 assists and 18 digs in a pair of matches, including an impressive road sweep of defending league champion Omaha.

"No doubt in my mind that Sydney makes our team better every day," Ignite head coach George Padjen said. "Her thoughtfulness and professionalism, her ability to understand the game as it's changing and evolving on the fly is above all."

Tealer scored the third-most points of anyone in PVF this season (464), with a 4.22 per-set average that also ranked third. The powerful 5-foot-9 native of Grand Prairie, Texas, was also third in kills (385), tied for sixth in blocks (64), seventh in kill percentage (41.7%) and tied for 10th in aces (15). She set PVF records for kills (31) and points (35) in a match against Omaha on March 13, earning PVF Player of the Week recognition for the achievement. Tealer recorded 10 double-doubles of her own this season in kills and digs.

"For Z (Tealer), making All-League being first year as a fulltime player is incredible," Padjen said. "It shows her work ethic, her attention to detail, along with her God-given gifts of athleticism and speed and strength and power. Z is a world-class human who deserves this award 110%. I couldn't be happier for her. There's been a lot of growth in one year.

"I'm very blessed to have both of them," Padjen added about his two All-PVF performers. "I'm very happy for both."

Each of the four teams competing in this weekend's PVF Championship is represented on the All-League First Team. Omaha, Indy's opponent on Friday, had outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller named to the first team for the second straight year, as were Atlanta outside hitter Leah Edmond and libero Morgan Hentz. Orlando opposite hitter Brittany Abercrombie and setter Chompoo Guedpard earned the honor for the first time.

Indy and Omaha square off in the first semifinal at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, with the Atlanta-Orlando match to follow. The championship, which pays a $1 million bonus to the winning team, is set for 4 p.m. ET Sunday. Tickets for the PVF Championship are available on the Pro Volleyball Federation website. CBS Sports Network will telecast all matches live.

