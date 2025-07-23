Ignite Co-Founder Jim Schumacher Named to IBJ's Prestigious Indiana 250 List

Indy Ignite co-founder Jim Schumacher is among 60 new additions to the Indianapolis Business Journal's annual list of the most influential business and community leaders in the state. The prestigious list was announced by the IBJ today.

The Indiana 250 list, which includes leaders from both the public and private sectors, is compiled by executives, editors and newsroom staff from IBJ Media's three news brands - Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and The Indiana Lawyer - following a months-long process of reviewing nominations, researching Indiana organizations and consulting community leaders across the state. IBJ Media launched the Indiana 250 program in 2022 and plans to continue updating the list annually.

"It is an honor to be included on this list with so many who have done so much to move our state forward," said Schumacher. "Indiana is the perfect place to have a professional women's volleyball team, and the success of Indy Ignite in our inaugural season was due, in large part, to seeds that were planted by dozens of people who are named on the Indiana 250."

Sports played a bigger role in this year's Indiana 250. Along with Schumacher, University of Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Sports Corp. President Patrick Talty, NCAA Vice President JoAnn Scott, Catch the Stars foundation founder Tamika Catchings, and Indianapolis Indians General Manager Randy Lewandowski are new to the Indiana 250 this year.

"Every year, we see fresh faces stepping up and driving meaningful change across Indiana," said IBJ Media CEO Nate Feltman. "The Indiana 250 is a snapshot of those bold thinkers and doers who are shaping the future of our state - from innovative entrepreneurs to dedicated community advocates. It's truly inspiring to witness the depth of talent and passion making Indiana a great place to live and work.

"The people on this list are not just leaders in their fields; they are champions for their communities and catalysts for progress across Indiana," Feltman added. "One of our key goals is to foster connections among them, amplifying their collective impact for all Hoosiers."







