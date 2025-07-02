Indy Ignite Hire New Head Coach

July 2, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Indy Ignite announced Wednesday that the team has named Lauren Bertolacci as head coach. Bertolacci was recently the head coach of Swiss Volley powerhouse Viteos NUC and is the head coach of the Swiss Women's National Team, which won the championship of the CEV Volleyball European Silver League last weekend for the first time in history.

A native Australian, Bertolacci brings a decade of elite coaching experience and a legacy of international success to the Indy Ignite. She is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished coaches in European volleyball in recent years.

Before stepping into coaching, Bertolacci completed a 10-year professional career as a setter across France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland. She began her coaching career in 2013 in men's professional volleyball, quickly elevating her team, Luzern, into a dominant force in Switzerland's top division. In 2018, she became head coach of Viteos NUC, where she led the club through seven standout seasons - capturing six national championships, four Swiss Cup titles and guiding the team to a historic appearance in the 2024 CEV Cup final. She concluded her tenure with an impressive 207-37 record, establishing NUC as a force in Europe.

In 2021, Bertolacci was appointed head coach of the Swiss Women's National Team. At the 2023 European Championships, she was the only female head coach and led Switzerland to its best-ever result. This year, she guided the team to a Silver League championship and promotion to the prestigious Golden League. Bertolacci has also served in coaching roles with the Australian and Canadian national teams, including a bronze medal finish with Team Canada at the 2021 NORCECA Championship.

Bertolacci begins her tenure with the Ignite immediately, taking the reins of the team that reached the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship finals this year in the franchise's inaugural season.

"From my very first conversations with the leadership at Ignite, I felt a strong connection to their vision, values and professionalism. It's clear this organization is building something special, and I'm excited to join a team that made such a powerful statement in its first season. To be part of pushing Ignite toward championship contention again in 2026 is a tremendous honor," said Bertolacci. "The growth of the fan base and the momentum around the team in Indiana is inspiring. I can't wait to get started!"

In addition to leading the team, Bertolacci will work with the Indy Ignite front office to shape the culture around the Ignite community and promote the sport of volleyball across Indiana and beyond.

"As we embarked on a search for a new head coach, we were happy to find a lot of interest both nationally and internationally," said Mary Kay Huse, president and general manager of Indy Ignite. "Lauren's breadth and success of head coaching experience in Europe, along with her championship-winning mentality and reputation, is exactly what we wanted in our next head coach to continue to build this franchise. We are confident that her focus on people and culture coupled with her aggressive mindset is going to take both Indy Ignite and professional volleyball in the United States to the next level. We are lucky to have her join us, and I couldn't be more excited to dive into 2026 season planning with her immediately."

Bertolacci has been an active advocate for women in coaching during her time in Switzerland, mentoring several female coaches and contributing to a coaches commission dedicated to bringing more women into leadership and coaching. She has also been a consistent voice for advancing the visibility and professionalism of the sport, particularly championing the need for nationally televised women's volleyball matches and stronger league standards.

Bertolacci is in the process of relocating to Central Indiana with her wife, Haley, and their dog, Major.







Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 2, 2025

Indy Ignite Hire New Head Coach - Indy Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.