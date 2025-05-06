Snyder and Bastianelli Named to PVF All-League Second Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder and middle blocker Ali Bastianelli have been selected to the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation All-League Second Team, as announced by the League on Tuesday.

Snyder, a native of Macomb, Michigan, and a seven-year pro, played in all 28 matches this season and appeared in a team-record 111 sets. In her first year with the Rise, the 2013 Michigan High School Miss Volleyball winner led the team with 388 total points, notching 315 kills (.208), 40 blocks, and 33 aces - the third-most in the League and most in franchise history. On March 28, she set a single-match team record with six aces in a win over Columbus. She also recorded a team-best 12 double-doubles and became the only Rise player to eclipse 1,000 attack attempts this season, finishing the year with 1,023. Defensively, Snyder added 314 digs, the second-most in team history. Snyder previously spent six seasons playing professionally in France before signing with the Rise in 2024.

Bastianelli, also in her first season with Grand Rapids, was a dominant force in the middle of the court, leading the League with 89 total blocks across 103 sets played (0.86 digs per set). The Marysville, Michigan, native added 165 kills on a .303 hitting percentage, along with 59 digs, 11 aces, and five assists. Her 265 total points ranked second on the team behind Snyder. Bastianelli set a single-match Rise record with nine blocks not once but twice, with both coming against the Indy Ignite (April 12 and April 19).

Following the Rise's final regular-season match on May 2, Bastianelli officially announced her retirement from professional volleyball, concluding a six-year career that included two seasons in PVF. She departs as the League's all-time leader in total blocks (151).

Both Snyder and Bastianelli earned PVF Player of the Week honors this season. Snyder was recognized in Week 3 on Jan. 28 after powering Grand Rapids to a reverse sweep of the Columbus Fury on Jan. 26. She posted a 22-point performance, highlighted by 17 kills on a .429 hitting percentage, along with seven digs, three aces, and two blocks. Bastianelli claimed Week 16 honors after delivering a PVF-record 20 kills by a middle blocker in a road matchup against the Atlanta Vibe on April 26.

Snyder and Bastianelli are two of seven players named to the All-League Second Team. Click here to view the full list of all 14 players chosen for the Pro Volleyball Federation All-League Teams.

The Rise also had two players named to an All-League Team last season, with outside hitter Claire Chaussee and opposite hitter Emiliya Dimitrova earning First Team honors.

The PVF Championship begins Friday, May 9, at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, the home arena of the Vegas Thrill. The No. 1-seeded Omaha Supernovas will take on the No. 4-seeded Indy Ignite at 8 p.m. EDT, followed by the No. 2-seeded Atlanta Vibe facing the No. 3-seeded Orlando Valkyries at 10:30 p.m. EDT. The winners of each semifinal will advance to the PVF Championship Match on Sunday, May 11, at 4 p.m. EDT. All three matches will air on CBS Sports Network.

