Orlando Caps off Regular Season with Win in Vegas

HENDERSON, NV. - For their final regular season match of 2025, the Orlando Valkyries defeated the Vegas Thrill in four sets by set scores of 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19. With this win, the Valkyries have won their fifth match in a row, playing their best ball just in time for the playoffs next week. Finishing with an 18-10 record, Orlando has obtained a complete turnaround in just one season, going from 8-16 last year to an 18-10 record this year, with plenty more volleyball up for grabs.

Coming into tonight, the goal for the Valkyries was to continue the momentum that they've built over the last couple of weeks. With the playoffs being held in the same arena they played in tonight; Orlando used this match as a tone setter for the week ahead.

To kick off the match, the Valkyries offense stalled for the majority of the first set. Despite being out blocked 4-2 and losing the efficiency battle .216 to .125, Orlando was able to find success by finding ways to steal points. No one has a more lethal serve in the league than Natalie Foster who racked up 3 straight service aces to push their lead to 14-11, sending Vegas into a frenzy that got them out of their rhythm. Despite the low volume of offense at display and only recording 10 kills in the entire first set, that little run was all the Valkyries needed to stay ahead of Vegas and taking set one 25-22.

Looking to go up 2-0 in the match, Orlando started out fast in the second set, jumping out to a 7-2 lead. After an opportunity was opened from a service error by Natalie Foster, Vegas found a way to go on a four-point run of their own, with Hannah Maddux leading the charge. Despite being better offensively than their first set, Orlando couldn't find a way to get the momentum back on their side. With three reception errors and four attack errors, Orlando created self-inflicted wounds that Vegas took advantage of. They would not allow Orlando to get within one point the rest of the way and won 25-21 because of that.

Out of the break, the Valkyries knew they needed to be tougher and turn up the intensity. With Orlando having a 11-8 lead, they would go on a 6-3 run to lead 17-11, in large part due to Vegas making key mistakes and Kaz Brown grabbing three straight kills. However, Vegas would scratch and claw themselves back in it, getting the score to as close as 20-16, but with the early hole they dug themselves in, it just wasn't enough, as Orlando took the set 25-19.

To finish off the match, Orlando would generate its highest efficiency of the night, hitting .342 with Natalie Foster, Lindsey Vander Weide and Brittany Abercrombie all grabbing three or more kills. Adding three more service aces, one by Elli McKissock and two by Kaz Brown, Orlando finished off the night with a 25-19 set four win, feeling good heading into next week's playoffs.

Playoff Preview: With the playoff order now set, the Valkyries are slated to face the Atlanta Vibe, while the Indy Ignite will face the Omaha Supernovas on May 9 in a single elimination bracket. The Supernovas will take on the Ignite starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Valkyries vs. Vibe, which is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. In four meetings this season, both Orlando and Atlanta have gone 2-2 against each other, with the last matchup resulting in an Atlanta sweep back on April 12. All playoff matches will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.

