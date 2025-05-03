Fan Appreciation Night - Vibe's Final Home Match

May 3, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (19-8) host their Fan Appreciation Night, taking on the Omaha Supernovas (20-7) on Sunday, May 4th. The match is set to start at 6:00 p.m. ET, airing on the Roku Channel.

Atlanta's Fan Appreciation Night is an evening filled with fun outdoor activations, with a Family Fun Zone out on the lawn starting at 4 p.m., doors opening two hours prior to first serve. There will be various activities, including lawn games, craft stations, a live DJ, grass volleyball, and more! With one final home match left, the Vibe hope to go out with a bang, celebrating their loyal Atlanta fan base.

Vibe vs. Supernovas

The Atlanta Vibe (19-8) will play the Omaha Supernovas (20-7) for the fourth and final time this regular season. On a thirteen-game win streak, Atlanta is currently second in the league while Omaha is first.

On April 19, 2025, the Atlanta Vibe (17-8) swept the top-ranked Omaha Supernovas (17-7), extending their win streak to 11 and tying for the most wins this season. Opposite hitter Aiko Jones led with 13 kills on .571 hitting, while outside hitter Leah Edmond added 12 at .308. The Vibe hit .345 as a team with only four errors. Libero Morgan Hentz posted 15 digs, continuing to lead the league, and setter Marlie Monserez set a career high with 46 assists in a three-set match.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be on the road for the 2025 PVF playoffs, competing on Friday, May 9th, against the Orlando Valkyries in the second-ever semifinal matches. First serve is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

