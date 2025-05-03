Mojo Dominate Indy Ignite in Season Finale

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo ended their regular season on a high note with a victory against the Indy Ignite in four sets, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19, on Saturday night at Viejas Arena. The Mojo win had them split the season-series with the playoff-bound Ignite, and moved them to 11-17 and 7-7 at home on the year, while Indy fell to 13-15 overall as the team heads to Las Vegas for the PVF Championship tournament.

Rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron collected her third-highest single-game point total of the season, leading the way for the Mojo with 20 points courtesy of 14 kills, four blocks and two service aces while also adding 10 digs for her seventh double-double of the season.

A trio of other players also tallied double-digit point performances for the Mojo: Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani, Jenaisya Moore and Reagan Pittman.

Moore finished the game with 13 points on 10 kills and three service aces. Pittman was efficient both offensively and defensively, carrying a balanced stat sheet with six kills and five blocks. Bedart-Ghani was especially effective for the Mojo late in the game, as her 13 points carried the Mojo to the finish line.

Libero Shara Venegas recorded her Mojo single-game career high with 26 digs in tonight's game, the second-most in a match you team history.

The first set was a back-and-forth affair between the Mojo and the Ignite, as both teams went on significant runs. The Mojo jumped out early in the set, courtesy of a four-point streak. The Ignite answered and one-upped San Diego's run with six-straight points in the middle of the first set coupled with a three-point run as well. Tabron and Pittman did their best to weather the storm, combining for 10 points in the first. Yet in the end, Indy outside hitter Caitie Baird was too much to handle as her eight points catapulted the Ignite to a 25-22 set one win.

The Mojo were able to jump out to a sizeable lead early in set two. San Diego started the set on a 9-5 run, before seeing the lead balloon to six near the middle of the set. With Pittman at the service helm, the Mojo went on a four-point run that further cemented their lead. However, the Ignite didn't go down without a fight, as Indy cut the Mojo's lead to three. Sensing some pressure, the Mojo responded beautifully, first by winning an exhausting rally; then a Tabron ace and a Stone miracle dig swung all the momentum back in favor of San Diego. The Mojo rode this momentum all the way to the set's finish line, as San Diego claimed a 25-18 win in the second.

After losing the first two points of the third set, the Mojo responded by rattling off eight straight to take a commanding lead. Facing an uphill climb with a six-point deficit, the Ignite went hard to work, cracking into the Mojo's lead little-by-little. A couple of runs added up, and eventually Indy tied the Mojo at 12-12 towards the middle of the set. Despite giving up a sizeable lead, the Mojo got to work immediately by tallying four straight points to take a 16-12 lead into the media break. However, yet again, the Ignite found a way to get back into the set, and cut the Mojo's lead to one, at 18-17. In another pressure situation, San Diego rose to the challenge and scored four straight points to extend their lead back to five. Those insurance runs made San Diego's lead more comfortable, and ultimately was the deciding factor in a 25-19 set three victory.

The fourth set was filled with ties and lead changes, as the game was knotted up seven ties within the first 22 points. Eventually, the Mojo found their footing and were able to extend their lead to 16-13 heading into the media timeout. The Mojo were powered by Bedart-Ghani in the fourth set, as she anchored the Mojo with seven fourth set points. San Diego held complete control in the fourth and raced their way to a 25-19 set victory to ice the game.

The Mojo cap off their 2025 season with two straight wins in front of the San Diego faithful and end the year tied for fifth place in the Pro Volleyball Federation standings.

