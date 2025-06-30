Collins-Parker Announces Retirement from Coaching

SAN DIEGO - USA Volleyball legend and San Diego Mojo assistant coach Deitre Collins-Parker announced her retirement from coaching on Wednesday after more than 30 years on the sideline.

A widely respected figure in the volleyball community, Collins-Parker boasted a successful coaching career, spending the 2024 and 2025 seasons as an assistant with the Mojo and helping lead San Diego to the first-ever Pro Volleyball Championships in 2024. From 2009-19, she served as the head coach of the San Diego State University women's volleyball squad. She has also held head coaching positions at the University of Arizona, Cornell, and UNLV, along with assistant coaching roles at Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Northern Arizona, and Houston. Throughout her career, Collins-Parker earned conference coach of the year honors in the Mountain West at SDSU in 2012 and in the WAC with UNLV in 1998. Her teams at Cornell secured the Ivy League title three times and made two appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Notably, she has also contributed to the U.S. Women's National Volleyball Team in coaching roles. With her wealth of experience, Collins-Parker is poised to play a critical role in shaping the future of the Mojo while drawing on her extensive coaching experience at Viejas Arena to nurture the team's talent.

In her playing days, Collins-Parker was a star for Hawai'i where she was named an All-American three times. The middle blocker won back-to-back national titles with the Rainbow Wahine in 1982 and 1983. She was the national player of the year in both 1983 and 1984 and was part of the 1988 USA volleyball team at the Seoul Olympics. She was the first volleyball player to ever win the Honda Broderick Cup as the best female athlete in college sports.

Collins-Parker will serve as the Director of Volleyball at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.







