San Diego Mojo's Haneef-Park Inducted into USA Volleyball Hall of Fame

DENVER - San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park was inducted into the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame on Wednesday night during the organization's annual banquet at the Hilton Denver City Center. Haneef-Park was among six athletes honored with the All-Time Great Athlete Award as members of the Class of 2025. Along with Haneef-Park the group includes Lindsey Berg, Mike Dodd, Tom Hoff, David Lee and Kerri Walsh Jennings.

"It is an honor to be recognized with such great athletes and be part of a class with so many distinguished USA Volleyball veterans," Haneef-Park said.

A three-time Olympian, Haneef-Park helped lead the U.S. Women's National Team to Olympic silver medals in 2008 and 2012. A collegiate star at Long Beach State, she guided her team to a 33-1 record and an NCAA runner-up finish in 2001. She ranks seventh on the school's all-time kill list with 1,421. She competed for Team USA for over a decade, contributing to multiple podium finishes at the FIVB World Cup and World Grand Prix. In February, Haneef-Park was selected as an assistant coach for the women's national team coaching staff in preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

To receive the All-Time Great Athlete Award, an athlete must have played at least five years on a U.S. national team and competed in a minimum of five top-level international events-including the Olympic Games, FIVB World Championship, FIVB World Cup, or NORCECA Championship.

All told, 30 distinguished individuals who were honored as Hall of Fame inductees and annual awards winners at the annual USA Volleyball Hall of Fame banquet.

This season, Haneef-Park guided the Mojo to a tie for fifth place in the Pro Volleyball Federation standings. Middle blocker Ronika Stone earned All-League Second Team honors after establishing a franchise record with 77 blocks, while libero Shara Venegas was selected as the recipient of the PVF Most Inspirational Player Award.







