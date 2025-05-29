Regan Pittman's Stand Tall Volleyball Academy: Uplifting Athletes on and off the Court

You may know Regan Pittman from her All-American career on the University of Minnesota's volleyball team, her famous game-day pigtails, or for having the fifth-most blocks in the Pro Volleyball Federation for the San Diego Mojo this season. However, before returning to the court to play professionally in the United States in 2024, Pittman was dedicating her time to growing the Stand Tall Volleyball Academy (STVA).

STVA was founded by Pittman in 2021 and has grown into an organization that does more than just help young athletes advance their talent. Along with summer volleyball camps and private lessons, STVA also offers leadership clinics, courses, and film review sessions.

"The biggest growth has been in camps and lessons," said Monica Pittman, Regan's mom, part owner and the "rock" of STVA. "Coaches want to see Regan and her crew out there again and again, because of the message that they send."

STVA's coaches are from all over the map, but they grew up around volleyball and share a love of coaching. They emphasize the importance of mental health by fostering an environment where young athletes feel supported, valued, and heard. They focus on helping players develop confidence and pride in themselves, both on and off the court, while serving as a steady support system throughout their athletic journeys.

"I'm very blessed to have such a good staff and all of them bring such a crucial part," Regan Pittman said. "All my staff have such a big role in showing their diverse backgrounds in volleyball."

To Pittman and the STVA, coaching volleyball is about a lot more than just being there for games, practices, and clinics. It is about being a role model, mentoring young athletes through challenges, and helping them grow into confident individuals beyond the sport.

Pittman takes pride in leading an organization dedicated to empowering young athletes and equipping them for success both during their college years and beyond. STVA provides a place for them to feel like they belong and helps them find courage and pride in themselves.

"It's all about teaching kids to not only stand tall for themselves, but stand tall for others," she said. "[I want to] make it a space where everyone feels welcome and truly be themselves."







