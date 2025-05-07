Mojo's Venegas Chosen for PVF Most Inspirational Player Award

May 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo libero Shara Venegas has been selected as the recipient of the Pro Volleyball Federation 2025 Most Inspirational Player Award, the league office announced on Wednesday. Selected be the league's head coaches, it marks the first time Venegas and a member of the San Diego Mojo will receive the honor.

The Mojo libero has exemplified what it means to lead with heart, strength and resilience this year after the passing of her best friend and Puerto Rico national team teammate, Pilar Marie Victoria. Rather than stepping away from the game she loves, Venegas chose to dedicate the season to her friend's memory, playing with purpose, grit and emotion, and inspiring teammates and fans alike with her unwavering focus and quiet strength.

On the court, Venegas was a 2025 All-Star selection, ranking second in the league in digs per set (3.86) and total digs (413), while adding 93 assists (0.87/set) after appearing and starting in 27 matches. She had at least 11 digs in 24 of 27 matches, including four matches of at least 22 digs. She earned Player of the Week honors last week after registering a Mojo four-match record of 26 digs in a season-finale victory over the playoff bound Indy Ignite. Those 26 digs marked a career best for Venegas.

Off the court, the Puerto Rico native established her own volleyball camp in her home community and loves to connect with fans and aspiring young volleyball players. She also works to build a bridge between the San Diego and Mexico volleyball communities.

Venegas will be recognized alongside the league's other awards recipients in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 10 during the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Awards Celebration.

The Pro Volleyball Federation Championship will take place this week at the Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nev. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for all sessions, semifinal Friday only or the championship "Match For A Million" on Sunday.

2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Season Awards

Libero of the Year: Morgan Hentz, Atlanta Vibe

Outside Hitter of the Year: Brooke Nuneviller, Omaha Supernovas

Middle Blocker of the Year: Ali Bastianelli, Grand Rapids Rise

Opposite Hitter of the Year: Brittany Abercrombie, Orlando Valkyries

Setter of the Year: Sydney Hilley, Indy Ignite

Most Inspirational Player Award: Shara Venegas, San Diego Mojo

Rising Star Award: Khori Louis, Atlanta Vibe

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.