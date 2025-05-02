Game Preview: Indy Ignite at San Diego Mojo: May 3, 2025

May 2, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Game 28: Indy Ignite (13-14) at San Diego Mojo (10-17)

The San Diego Mojo and Indy Ignite meet in the season finale on Saturday with San Diego looking to close out the season with a second-straight win and playoff-bound Indy locked in as the No. 4 seed in the PVF Championships.

The Mojo are 6-7 at Viejas Arena this season and have won three consecutive home matches, while the Ignite arrive in town with a 5-8 record on the road with losses in their last two.

Series History: Indy leads the all-time series 2-1 and topped San Diego at home on Sunday, April 27 in four sets. The Mojo were victorious in the only previous match between the two at Viejas Arena, winning in four sets on January 24.

Mojo Promotions and Giveaways

This weekend is Fan Appreciation Weekend and the first 1,000 fans in attendance on Thursday will receive a free San Diego Mojo Belt Bag.

Tune-In

The game will broadcast live on Roku Channel.

A.J. Kanell (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

San Diego close out the 2025 campaign looking for a fourth-straight home win after taking down the Columbus Fury in three sets on Thursday night. The Mojo earned the first sweep of the season in the victory over the Fury.

San Diego's middle blockers were on fire as Regan Pittman led the Mojo with 14 points and 11 kills on .333 hitting while adding three blocks on the night. Ronika Stone tallied seven kills on 14 attempts for a .500 hitting percentage and collected two blocks of her own to improve her team record to 74 this season.

Rookie outside hitters Maya Tabron and Elise McGhee were stellar with Tabron scoring 10 points on eight kills, one block and one service ace and adding 12 digs and McGhee tallying nine points off the bench with four kills, three blocks and a team-high two aces. Setter Sarah Sponcil had a match-high 33 assists, while libero Shara Venegas tallied 12 digs.

Tabron has been a sensation for the Mojo the second half of the season, scoring in double-digits in 11 of the last 13 contests, including a pair of 20-plus point scoring efforts, while filling up the stat sheet in kills, digs and blocks. She currently ranks in the PVF top 10 in set averages for points (3.36/9th), kills (2.79/10th), blocks (0.44/10th) and digs (2.83/8th).

Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking third total blocks (75) and fifth in blocks per set (0.69), while ranking in the top 10 in total points (278/10th), kill percentage (39.9%) and hitting percentage (.297).

Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke is one of the premier players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top eight in kills (289/7th), kills per set (3.32/8th), points (317/8th) and points per set (3.64/7th).

Pittman has dominated in the middle for the Mojo, ranking second in the PVF with a blocks per set average of 0.91 per frame while her 63 total blocks are fifth.

Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.76 digs per set with 387 total digs, respectively the third- and second-best marks in the PVF in both categories.

San Diego is one of the best defensive teams in the league, sitting second in the PVF with 16.96 digs per set. The Mojo middles have San Diego ranked second in the PVF in blocks, averaging 2.65 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in 15 of the last 17 games, including 15 in an April 8 matchup against Atlanta and 17 blocks on April 12 against Omaha. San Diego is the only team to have two players in the top five in blocks (Stone, 75/3rd; Pittman, 66/5th) and blocks per set (Pittman, 0.92/1st; Stone 0.69/5th).

Indy Ignite Outlook

Indy has lost six of its last seven straight matches with the lone win occurring last Sunday against San Diego.

Last time out, Indy fell in a reverse sweep to Atlanta on Thursday, as the Vibe extend its PVF record to 13 straight wins and kept

The Ignite is solidified as the No. 4 seed in the PVF Championship and will play either the Vibe or the Omaha Supernovas in the semifinals on May 9.

Indy won the opening two sets - 28-26 and 25-21 - that included a miraculous first-set rally to recover from a 23-17 deficit and fight off two Atlanta set points. The Vibe rebounded to win the third and fourth sets by identical 25-21 scores. Indy led the fifth set 9-8 before Atlanta scored seven of the final eight points to win the set 15-10 and the match 3-2.

Indy has been among the most productive offensive teams in the PVF this season, leading the league in kill percentage (37.2%), points (1,927), kills (1,554) and assists (1,476), while ranking second in kills per set (13.88) and assists per set (13.18).

Lydia Martin tops the league with a 48.9 kill percentage, while Axhani Tealer (41.5%/7th) is also in the top 10.

Setter Sydney Hilley is the PVF leader with 1,267 assists and 11.31 assists per set.

Tealer is averaging 3.53 kills per set and 0.59 blocks per set, the fifth- and seventh-best marks in the league, respectively.

