Mojo Tops Columbus Fury in First Sweep of the Season

May 2, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo took down the Columbus Fury in three sets on Thursday night, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20, at Viejas Arena. It marked the first sweep of the season for San Diego (10-17), who won the season series over Columbus (8-19) three games to one.

San Diego's middle blockers were on fire, as Regan Pittman led the Mojo with 14 points and 11 kills on .333 hitting while adding three blocks on the night. Ronika Stone tallied seven kills on 14 attempts for a .500 hitting percentage and collected two blocks of her own to improve her team record to 74 this season.

Rookie outside hitters Maya Tabron and Elise McGhee were stellar with Tabron scoring 10 points on eight kills, one block and one service ace and adding 12 digs and McGhee tallying nine points off the bench with four kills, three blocks and a team-high two aces.

Setter Sarah Sponcil had a match-high 33 assists, while libero Shara Venegas tallied 12 digs.

Pittman kicked of the match with a kill, but the Mojo quickly found themselves down 7-2. San Diego fought back, chipping away at the Columbus lead to tie the score 10-10 before back-to-back kills by Pittman and outside hitter Jenaisya Moore put the home side in front for good. As both teams battled for a lead, San Diego came out on top with a strong offensive push, increasing their lead to five points at 20-15. The Mojo held off efforts from the Fury to creep back, closing the first set strong with a kill by middle Lauren Page to close out the frame, 25-21. Tabron led the team with five kills, while the Mojo hit .216 and tallied two blocks and one service ace in the first set.

Pittman opened up the second set with two explosive blocks, putting the Mojo up 3-1. Much like the first set, the teams were evenly matched early on, with a Columbus block putting the visitors head 8-7 at the technical timeout. After trailing 14-12, a string of stellar plays, including a block by Stone and a kill by Moore, gave the Mojo a one-point 16-15 lead, as well as crucial momentum heading into the media timeout. After the break, Tabron kept the ball rolling with an ace before the Fury fought back to retake the lead at 18-17. With the score tied, 20-20, McGhee went on an impressive run, scoring back-to-back blocks followed by a kill, as San Diego scored five of the next six points. Riding the momentum, the Mojo tallied six blocks and 17 digs in the second set to come out on top, 25-21.

Despite Columbus scoring the first point of the third set, the Mojo quickly worked their middles and remained strong behind the service line, with kills by Stone and Pittman along with an ace by McGhee to put them ahead 7-5. A powerful kill by Pittman extended the lead to three points at 11-8. After an offensive comeback from the Fury tied the score at 11-11, both teams struggled to build a substantial lead over one another. Following an intense rally won by the Mojo, a crucial block by Stone gave them a 16-12 advantage. McGhee's second ace of the match built the lead to five points at 18-13, and from there, the Mojo took control of the set. Columbus rallied to be within three points, San Diego's consistent attack and defense secured the win and closed out the set at 25-20.

San Diego will close out the season on Saturday, May 3, when the Mojo will face Indy Ignite in the season finale at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. and the match will air live on Roku Channel.

