Ignite Firing up to Show Their Stuff in PVF Championship

May 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - After successfully navigating a demanding first Pro Volleyball Federation regular season, the Indy Ignite are exactly where they want to be: playing in the postseason with a shot at capturing the 2025 championship.

Indy is one of four teams headed to the second annual BIC Soleil PVF Championship this weekend outside Las Vegas, along with teams from Atlanta, Omaha and Orlando. Victories on Friday and Sunday would let the Ignite hoist the championship trophy in the franchise's inaugural season and carry home the $1 million bonus that goes with it.

The path to reach the playoffs wasn't simple for Indy, which compiled a 13-15 record and enters as the lowest seed. The Ignite will take on top seed and defending PVF champion Omaha (21-7) in the first semifinal at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, at 8 p.m. ET Friday. No. 2 seed Atlanta (19-9) and No. 3 seed Orlando (18-10) meet in the second semi. The winners advance to the Match for a Million at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Indy head coach George Padjen, who joined the team after more than two decades as a winning collegiate assistant coach, has stressed the importance of being process driven all season - building on strengths, shoring up weaknesses, looking ahead to the next opponent and no further, and not looking back.

In one of the few moments he allowed himself to reflect, Padjen appreciated how this franchise existed only on paper a year ago and was swiftly built into a championship contender. Despite the disparity in season records between the Ignite and the other playoff teams, Padjen knows his team has shown it can play with anyone.

"You have a team that's put together out of nothing, an expansion team," Padjen said, "and they competed and put themselves in position to make the playoffs in a league that's better than it was last year. I love what they did and I like where we are. I'm excited for this. I think we're an incredibly dangerous team coming into this."

Friday's foe, the Omaha Supernovas, won three of the four meetings with Indy this season, but each match was a slugfest. After 14 nail-biting sets, the net point difference was just plus-7 for Omaha. Perhaps most impressive was the fact that Indy went to Omaha in their most recent duel on March 22 and swept the Supernovas in front of a raucous sellout crowd.

Ignite setter Sydney Hilley - named the PVF Setter of the Year earlier today - has a truer perspective than most on Omaha. She played for the Supernovas last year and sparked the title run by coming off the bench to start the final three sets in a reverse-sweep semifinals win, then started all three sets in the 3-0 sweep that earned Omaha the PVF championship and Hilley the Postseason MVP award.

"Even though three of the four times we have played them have ended in sweeps (Omaha won twice, Indy once), every set was really close," Hilley said. "Both teams will be giving it their all since it's win or go home, so I'm envisioning a five-set battle that comes down to the wire. In this league, any team can beat any other team, which makes this so exciting, but we have to be ready to bring our 'A' game and expect that Omaha is bringing theirs as well."

Hilley and opposite hitter Azhani Tealer, both named to the All-PVF First Team this week, are the only Ignite players with previous PVF experience who've seen extended playing time toward the end of the regular season. Most others have played in the NCAA tournament and some internationally, so Hilley knows those experiences will be beneficial as the Ignite lock in on the task at hand.

"We have a really young team, but thankfully a lot of us have experience in high-pressure, championship situations," she said. "I have been prepping the team all season by saying it's going to take every single one of us to win this thing, whether you're on the court the entire time or never step on it. Last year I wasn't starting in the semifinal match but mentally prepared that I might be thrown in, and that's exactly what happened.

"This is professional volleyball so I know every player on this team, rookie or not, knows what they need to do physically and mentally to be at their best for Friday's match."

Ignite Hosting Watch Parties Friday Night

For those still wishing to attend, tickets for the BIC Soleil PVF Championship are available on the Pro Volleyball Federation website. CBS Sports Network will telecast all matches live, including Friday's Indy-Omaha match beginning at 8 p.m.

The Ignite are hosting watch parties at a number of Indy-area locations. Fans are invited to join the fun and cheer on their team. The locations are:

Bar Louie, 1111 W. Main St., Suite 140, Carmel, IN 46032

Crate Escapes, 18595 Carousel Ln., Westfield, IN 46074

Fork & Ale House, 350 Veterans Way #350, Carmel, IN 46032

Hotboys, 4335 W. 106th St., Suite 1300, Carmel, IN 46032

Parks Place Pub, 8594 E. 116th St., Suite 70, Fishers, IN 46038

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.