Valkyries Defend Home Court for the Final Time this Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the last home match of the regular season, the Orlando Valkyries defeated the Columbus Fury in four sets, completing their first season sweep in franchise history, by set scores of 22-25, 29-27, 25-22, 25-18. The Valkyries finish with a 9-5 record at home to close out the 2025 season.

Coming straight off a five-set loss to Omaha on Friday, Columbus came with some extra motivation early on, going blow for blow with Orlando all the way until they took a 19-15 lead. Starting to see their deficit grow, Orlando would counter, going on a 5-2 run and cutting the deficit to one at 21-20. Columbus would ultimately go on to win the set thanks to kills by Kaylee Cox and Morgan Lewis, as well as two attack errors by Orlando that made all the difference.

Just like Friday night vs Indy, Orlando quickly made the necessary adjustments after dropping the first set, hitting above .300 in each of the next three sets. Needing to match Columbus' energy and attention to detail, the Valkyries dialed up their aggressiveness to a whole new level, creating matchup problems that Columbus couldn't contain. Orlando was able to get into a rhythm towards the end of the second set and won a thriller 29-27. A big reason was because of the massive efforts led by Brittany Abercrombie, Norah Sis, Lindsey Vander Weide, and Kaz Brown, who all came up with a huge play when it mattered most.

Not only were they clutch in the second set, but Abercrombie would finish with 22 kills, while Vander Weide collected 20. The duo was light's out tonight, showcasing when they are on, they are one of the most formidable Opposite-Outside Hitter combos in the league, with both hitting over north of a .300 efficiency.

"Brittany is such a true pro. You see her light it up on the court, but the reason for her success has been the amount of work she puts in when no one's looking. It definitely motivates you and brings the best out of yourself," Kaz Brown stated after Abercrombie recorded her fifth match of 20 or more kills this season.

After the match, head coach Amy Pauly reflected on what she's seen from her team as of late, "We've had our stretch of rough patches, but tonight was good to see us be battle tested. Columbus made it really hard on us early on and I was proud of how we fought through adversity. It's a good test for us and allows us to gain more confidence as we gear up for the playoffs."

With two more matches left to go in the regular season, Orlando will head to Michigan to take on the Grand Rapids Rise on Wednesday and then a quick turnaround to Vegas on Friday, before the playoffs start on May 9.

Looking at the standings:

Omaha Supernovas- 19-7

Atlanta Vibe- 18-8

Orlando Valkyries- 16-10

Indy Ignite- 13-13

Orlando and Indy are currently the only two teams locked in their respective playoff spots at three and four.

