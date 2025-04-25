Vibe Take on the Rise for Family and Unity Night

April 25, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (17-8) host their Family and Unity Night, taking on the Grand Rapids Rise (11-14) on Saturday, April 26. The match is set to start at 8:00 p.m. ET, airing on FS2.

Atlanta's Family and Unity Night has various activations in the match, including a Vibe fan wall, as well as an exciting photo scavenger hunt where fans can enter for a chance to win prizes, including a seat upgrade, front-of-line access, or goodies from Little Caesars. With a poster and bracelet-making station in the main concourse, families are able to experience fun activities prior to the match.

Vibe vs. Rise

In their last matchup on March 13th, the Vibe (9-8) earned a four-set victory over the Grand Rapids Rise (7-9), notching their third straight win on their current eleven-game winning streak. Outside hitter Leah Edmond, opposite hitter Merritt Beason, and outside hitter Pia Timmer each finished with 13 kills and recorded double-doubles, with Edmond adding 12 digs, Beason 13, and Timmer 16. Defensively, the Vibe totaled 94 digs to the Rise's 85, led by libero Morgan Hentz with 28 digs, averaging 7 per set. At the net, Atlanta recorded 14 blocks, the second-highest total in a four-set match this season, with middle blocker Khori Louis posting a season-high six blocks.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be on the road for their next match on Thursday, May 1st, taking on Indy Ignite on their opponent's home court. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

