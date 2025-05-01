Supernovas Battle for Regular Season Crown in Final Matches at Grand Rapids, Atlanta

May 1, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas and libero Allison Whitten celebrate

OMAHA, Neb. - The first place and postseason-bound Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball champions, enter the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to clinch the postseason's No. 1 overall seed and claim the PVF regular season championship. Omaha hits the road for its final two matches, starting with the Grand Rapids Rise on Friday, May 2, followed by a showdown with the surging Atlanta Vibe on Sunday, May 4.

As the Supernovas look ahead to the 2025 PVF Championship in Las Vegas (May 9 and 11), several scenarios could secure the top seed. Omaha will lock up the No. 1 spot if Atlanta loses to Indy on Thursday night or if the Supernovas defeat Grand Rapids on Friday. If neither outcome occurs, Sunday's matchup between Omaha and Atlanta will serve as a winner-take-all battle for the top seed and the regular season title.

The Rise will be playing for pride in Friday's contest as Grand Rapids were eliminated from postseason contention over the weekend as a five-set loss to Atlanta sealed their fate. The Rise look to end their season on a positive note after being reverse swept by the Orlando Valkyries on Wednesday night. Former Supernova Paige Briggs-Romine led the Grand Rapids effort with 18 kills and 19 digs while Carli Snyder racked up 17 kills and 15 kills to go with a pair of blocks and one ace.

Atlanta has won a league-record 12 straight matches dating back to March 1, when the Vibe were 6-8 and outside the postseason picture. Star outside hitter Leah Edmond continues to strengthen her case for a second consecutive MVP award, ranking second in the PVF in points (458), second in service aces (41), third in kills (372), and 10th in digs (2.72 per set). Libero Morgan Hentz also appears poised to earn her second straight Libero of the Year honor. The Stanford alum leads the league in both total digs (471) and digs per set (4.53), with her dig total standing 88 clear of second-place Elena Oglivie (383).

The Supernovas bounced back after their loss to Atlanta on April 19 with back-to-back victories over Columbus and Vegas to round out their 2025 home schedule. Omaha held the Fury to a .083 hitting percentage in the fifth set to outlast a fiery Fury team last Friday at the CHI Health Center. Brooke Nuneviller posted her 16th double-double of the season with 18 kills and 18 digs. The Supernovas followed up with a dominant sweep of the Thrill as Ally Batenhorst recorded a franchise record .667 hitting percentage with 10 kills on 15 off the bench.

Game Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (19-7) at Grand Rapids Rise (11-16)

When: Friday, May 2 at 6 p.m. CDT

Where: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Watch: FS2 | Broadcast Crew: A.J. Kanell (PxP), Emily Ehman (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP), Renee Saunders (Color)

Season Series: Omaha leads 3-0 | Fourth of four meetings, two of two at Van Andel Arena.

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 7-1 (April 17, 2025, last matchup, 3-0 Omaha).

Game Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (19-7) at Atlanta Vibe (18-8)

When: Sunday, May 4 at 5 p.m. CDT

Where: Gas South Arena, Duluth, Ga.

Watch: Roku Channel | Broadcast Crew: A.J. Kanell (PxP), Kele Eveland (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP), Renee Saunders (Color)

Season Series: Omaha leads 2-1 | Fourth of four meetings, two of two at Gas South Arena.

All-Time Series: Atlanta leads 4-3 (April 19, 2025, last matchup, 3-0 Atlanta).

Supernovas-Rise Connections

Three former Rise players face their old franchise in Caffey, Mac Podraza and Gómez, who all signed with Omaha during free agency.

Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine won the 2024 PVF title with the Supernovas.

Brooke Nuneviller and Grand Rapids setter August Raskie crossed paths for one season at Oregon in 2018.

Rise libero Valeria León has a deep history with the Omaha roster, which includes being teammates with Reagan Cooper last season in Columbus. She also faces former Buckeyes Podraza and Emily Londot, but only Podraza and Londot overlapped as teammates.

León was also teammates with Supernovas setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson and assistant coach Gina Mancuso-Prososki on Leonas de Ponce in the Puerto Rico League for the 2016-2017 season. She played with Valentín-Anderson again on Llaneras de Toa Baja in 2018-2019.

Valentín-Anderson also spent time as teammates with Rise attacker Symone Abbott for one season in France on Saint-Raphael Var in 2018-2019.

Fellow Kansas alumni and Supernovas middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo played with Rise setter Camryn Turner for two seasons (2023-2024) compared to Cooper's one (2023).

Opposite Kelsie Payne and Rise middle blocker Marin Grote were teammates and the only two Americans on Sigortashop in the Turkish League for the 2022-2023 season.

Kaitlyn Hord reunites with León after spending last season in Columbus and faces Erika Pritchard, who she spent one season with at Penn State in 2021.

Supernovas-Vibe Connections

PVF Draft No. 1 overall pick Merritt Beason spent her last two college seasons in Lincoln playing for Nebraska, leading the Huskers to a National Championship appearance and one National Semifinal. She was teammates with current Supernovas Lindsay Krause (2023-2024) and Ally Batenhorst (2023).

Atlanta head coach Kayla Banworth is one of the best players in Nebraska Volleyball history. A former walk-on, Banworth transformed into one of the best players in program history under John Cook from 2007-2010. She developed into an Olympian, winning eight medals during an illustrious international career including a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Vibe middle blocker Taya Beller was a two-time D2CCA All-America First Team selection at Wayne State in Nebraska. Beller attended Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family High School.

Ally Batenhorst will reunite with former USC setter Mia Tuaniga when the two face off on Sunday. The two were teammates in L.A. for the 2024 college season.

Omaha setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson played with Vibe middle Shelly Fanning and attacker Leah Edmond for one season on Valencianas de Juncos in the Puerto Rico League in 2021-2022. Staying in Puerto Rico, Fanning was later teammates with Kayla Caffey on Criollas De Caguas for the 2022-2023 season.

Atlanta outside hitter Pia Timmer and Reagan Cooper spent one season together at Washington State in 2019.

Pole Position Push

With a playoff spot locked up, the Supernovas have a chance to secure the No. 1 seed for the PVF Championship in Vegas.

Atlanta needs to lose at Indy on Thursday (5/1) OR Omaha beats Grand Rapids in any fashion on Friday. If neither occurs, Sunday's Omaha-Atlanta showdown will be a winner-take-all battle for the No. 1 seed and regular season championship.

Nuneviller & Hord Make PVF History

Nuneviller eclipsed the 500-kill mark in her Supernovas career on 3/13 at Indy and now sits with a total of 656 kills in her two seasons with Omaha. With 18 digs on 3/15 versus the Valkyries, she became the first player in PVF history to achieve 500 kills and 500 digs. Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson also reached a milestone by recording her 1,000th career assist with the franchise. Her Omaha career total stands at 1,322. Hord became the third player in PVF history to reach 100 career blocks with four stuffs against Indy on 3/22. Plus, with three blocks in the win over Columbus on 4/25, Hord surpassed former Supernova Hristina Vuchkova for the most blocks in franchise history with 77.

Milestones to Watch

C. Gómez: Needs 4 digs to reach 350 for the season.

K. Payne: Needs 8 points to reach 200 for the 2025 season.

R. Cooper: 18 kills away from reaching 600 professional career kills.

B. Nuneviller: 20 points shy of reaching 400 for the season.

Hording the Net

Hord has been one of the premier blockers in the PVF during the 2025 season. The former Husker and Nittany Lion is second in the league in total blocks (77) and is tied for second in blocks per set with a 0.89 mark. Hord's seven blocks in the five-set win over the Atlanta Vibe on opening night set a Supernovas single-match record. She is also one of five players in the PVF to record seven or more blocks in a match this season. The Kentucky native also sits fourth in hitting percentage with a .333 clip through 243 attacks with 98 kills and only 17 errors, which is fewest among middle blockers.

A"Nune"ther Level

After averaging over 12 kills and digs per match last season, Nuneviller has raised her game for the 2025 season.

Nuneviller enters Friday third in the PVF in kills per set (3.72), fourth in kills (350), and fifth in total points (380).

The Chandler, Arizona native is one of only five players in the league this season to record 20+ kills and 15+ digs in a match. That was on opening night when she poured in 22 kills and 17 digs while hitting .340.

The Oregon product has been averaging 13.5 kills and 12.7 digs per match through 26 contests this season.

Nuneviller's streak of double-digit kills in a match ended at 16 versus Vegas last Sunday, but she put on a defensive clinic with 17 digs in only three sets.

How Sweep It Is

The Supernovas have been the dominant team of the 2025 PVF season, racking up a league-leading 10 sweeps which is tied for most in a single season with the 2024 Atlanta Vibe. Omaha has swept opponents 16 times in franchise history while only being swept four times themselves.

The Dig Patrol

The Supernovas currently sit fourth in the PVF in digs per set (16.65) and seventh in total digs (1,333). However, Omaha has played the fewest number of sets in the league with 94.

Libero Camila Gómez leads that effort with a team-high 346 digs (4th in PVF), which is also a Supernovas single-season franchise record. Plus, her 3.93 digs per set is second in the PVF. Her 31 digs against Atlanta in the season opener broke a single-match franchise record. That total is tied for the second-most digs recorded in a single match in PVF history.

Nuneviller, who is a former libero, is second on the team behind her teammate with 329 digs (sixth in PVF) while her 3.50 per set is fifth in the league.

Defensive Dominance

The Supernovas are second in the league in opponent efficiency (.201). They've held opponents to a hitting percentage below .200 in 13 of the 26 matches this season. The Supernovas are also one of the best blocking teams in the PVF with a 2.64 blocks per set mark, which is second in the league. Omaha has recorded double-digit blocks in 14 of the 26 contests this season, including 74 in the last seven contests, which is 10.6 per match.

Offensive Blastoff

- The Supernovas offense has rounded into one of the top units in the league with a .239 team hitting percentage, which is second in the PVF.

- Omaha has posted hitting percentages of .250 or above in 14 of the 26 matches this season. The 2024 Supernovas offense reached that mark only nine times.

