Final Home Match Helps Ignite Prepare for Rigors of Postseason

May 1, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

FISHERS, Ind. - It was a playoff-like atmosphere with two playoff-bound teams tonight at Fishers Event Center. And while the Indy Ignite came out on the short end against the Atlanta Vibe, there's plenty the Ignite can take from the defeat to prepare for next week's Pro Volleyball Federation Championship.

Atlanta pulled a reverse sweep to extend its PVF record to 13 straight wins and keep alive its hopes for securing the top seed in the playoffs. Indiana is set as the No. 4 seed and will play either the Vibe or the Omaha Supernovas in the semifinals on May 9.

Indy won the opening two sets tonight - 28-26 and 25-21 - that included a miraculous first-set rally to recover from a 23-17 deficit and fight off two Atlanta set points. The Vibe (19-8) rebounded to win the third and fourth sets by identical 25-21 scores. Indy led the fifth set 9-8 before Atlanta reeled off seven unanswered points to win the set 15-10 and the match 3-2.

Despite the defeat in the home finale that dropped his team to 13-14 on the season, Ignite head coach George Padjen was pleased with how the difficulty of the match will make his team more battle-tested when they reach the playoffs.

"I think we started out so strong, we executed in all the ways we wanted to," Padjen said. "Atlanta's a great team, though. They haven't won 13 in a row without being really talented. You've got to tip your cap sometimes when somebody comes out and plays like that.

"I'm proud of the way we played tonight, obviously (against) a top team," he added. "We're going to be in something close like this no matter who you play next week. They're going to be good, that's just going to be a fact. And we're really good. I stick to it that we're incredibly dangerous. We've just got to buy in all the way."

Middle blocker Nnedi Okammor, who anchored Indy inside tonight with seven kills and a team-high five blocks, said she and her teammates need to keep applying pressure to opponents when they have a chance to close out a sweep. Tonight marked the seventh time the Ignite lost the third set when leading 2-0, with three of those matches (including tonight) turning into reverse sweep losses.

"The third set, we really need to come out stronger," Okammor said. "If we're up the first two sets, we need to come out strong and pull out a sweep. We can't let another team just come up from behind if we want to make a deep run in these playoffs."

Outside hitter Anna DeBeer led the Ignite attack with a season-high 25 kills (eight more than her previous best), three blocks (equaling her season best) and 10 digs. Finally back to near full health after recovering from a serious ankle injury sustained in the NCAA championships in December that kept her out of her first 10 PVF matches, the Louisville product said the Ignite can benefit from tonight's result to make them more resilient in the postseason.

"These types of games are fun because we really had nothing to lose," DeBeer said. "I always say you either win or you learn, and there's so much to learn from that game. I was just trying to go after it and really get the crowd going for the last time at home. I think the team did good feeding off that energy, but there were still a lot of ups and downs that we can look to and get better at for next week."

Indy closes the regular season Saturday at San Diego, with the match streaming live on the Roku Channel beginning at 9:05 p.m. ET. The PVF Championship is being held at the home of the Vegas Thrill, Lee's Family Forum. Indy plays the opening match against the No. 1 seed (Atlanta or Omaha) at 8 p.m. ET Friday, May 9. No. 3 seed Orlando takes on the No. 2 seed in the match to follow. The "Match for a Million" championship is set for 4 p.m. ET Sunday, May 11. Tickets for the PVF playoffs are available on the Pro Volleyball Federation website. CBS Sports Network will also telecast all of the matches.

Taylor's Bakery Hosting Ignite Playoffs Sendoff on May 8

Two area locations of Taylor's Bakery will commemorate the Ignite competing in the PVF Championship on Thursday, May 8 by offering free donuts and a chance to write a good luck message on an Ignite flag that will be delivered to the team in time for their first postseason match.

Free donuts will be available while supplies last from 7-9 a.m. at the Taylor's locations at 8395 East 116th Street in Fishers and 6216 Allisonville Road in Indianapolis. Members of the Ignite front office and the Firestarters dance team will be on hand to help celebrate the occasion.

