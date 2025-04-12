Valkyries Swept for First Time this Season, Drop to 13-10

ORLANDO, FLA. - The Orlando Valkyries fell to 13-10 on the year, suffering their first sweep of the season to the Atlanta Vibe (16-8), by set scores of 25-27, 23-25, 14-25. With tonight's win, Atlanta joins Omaha as the only two teams to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

For the sixth time this season, the Valkyries were held to under a .200 hitting efficiency, finishing at .171. The stats don't tell the whole story however, as the Valkyries took Atlanta down to the wire in the first two sets.

During the first set, both teams hit exceptionally well, with Orlando hitting .282 and Atlanta hitting .412. Both went back and forth for majority of the set, with Atlanta starting to pull away up 24-22. Orlando would respond, as Courtney Schwan would deliver an electrifying kill after a long rally, followed by a beautiful Kaz Brown slide that caused Atlanta to call a timeout with the set tied 24-24. The Vibe found just enough as Micaya White recorded back-to-back kills to win the set 27-25.

The second set was much like the first, with both teams battling it out for most of the set until Atlanta pulled ahead 24-20, until a Courtney Schwan kill, a Natalie Foster ace, and a Kaz Brown block quickly turned the set on its heels, forcing coach Banwarth to call a timeout. The Vibe ultimately won the set 25-23, due to a service error by Natalie Foster.

With five matches left to go, the Valkyries magic number to make the playoffs is 2. Any combination of a Valkyries win or a Grand Rapids loss will push Orlando one step closer to punching their ticket towards Vegas. Their next opportunity will be on the road in Columbus, when they take on the Columbus Fury on Friday, April 18, with the match starting at 7 PM ET.

