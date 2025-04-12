Ignite Fall to Rise in Front of Sellout Crowd

FISHERS, Ind. - An enthusiastic sellout crowd did everything it could to urge the Indy Ignite on to victory tonight at Fishers Event Center, but the home team fell just short in its quest against Grand Rapids.

Trailing two sets to one, the visiting Rise rallied to capture the final two sets and the Pro Volleyball Federation triumph. The defeat dropped Indy to 12-10 this season, but the Ignite maintained fourth place in the standings and are still just a half-game behind Orlando (13-10) with six matches to play. The top four teams at the conclusion of the regular season advance to the PVF playoffs, with the champions earning a $1 million bonus.

After dropping the opening set 25-17, the Ignite battled back to take the next sets by 25-22 and 25-21 scores. Opposite hitter Azhani Tealer totaled 13 kills in the two sets. Setter Sydney Hilley put together a double-double in the second set alone with 15 assists and 11 digs. The Indy attack was masterful in the third set, with the team logging 20 kills and a stellar 30.6% kill efficiency.

Indy led early in each of the last two sets but couldn't sustain the momentum. A four-point run nudged Grand Rapids ahead 7-3 in the third set, and the Rise slowly stretched the advantage to clinch the 25-18 set win. Indy's only lead in the fifth set came at 1-0. The Ignite were trailing just 10-8 when the Rise ran off three straight points and never looked back, winning the match-deciding set by a 15-11 score.

"The whole game they blocked really well obviously, they passed well and it was hard to defend," Tealer said. "We weren't passing that well so it was really hard for us to get any kind of movement and separation in our offense. They're a good team; we expected a battle. They're obviously fighting for a playoff spot too, so it's tough."

Tealer led the Ignite in scoring with 19 kills, two blocks and a service ace, adding 14 digs for her ninth double-double of the season. Outside hitter Caitie Baird, playing her first home match since signing with the team two weeks ago, also had a double-double with 17 kills, 14 digs and a block.

"It's a dream to play in front of so many family and friends," Indianapolis native Baird said. "It didn't turn out the way we wanted but it was great to be in front of this atmosphere in front of a sellout crowd. It's something you dream of as a little kid to do that."

Hilley completed her 13th double-double this season with 55 assists and a season-high 23 digs. Libero Elena Scott also collected a season best in digs with 29.

A majority of Grand Rapids' success came via its net defense. The Rise combined for 24 blocks compared to just seven for the Ignite. Grand Rapids middle blocker Ali Bastianelli led the way with a season-high nine blocks.

"They're a good blocking team, it's evident," Baird said. "We were taking rips and they just kept getting touches and it was falling their way a little bit more than ours. We tried to hit more of their hands on the outside, but they kept just getting their hands around it. Props to them for such a great blocking night."

The Ignite are home again at 7 p.m. ET Thursday when they take on the Vegas Thrill. Tickets for that and all Ignite matches are available from Ticketmaster via the Ignite website. Thursday's match also streams for free on the Roku Channel.

