Valks to Vegas: Orlando Punches Its Ticket to the Playoffs

April 18, 2025

COLUMBUS, OH. - After career nights from Natalie Foster, Kaz Brown and Brittany Abercrombie the Orlando Valkyries (14-10) are headed to the playoffs, completing a road sweep over the Columbus Fury (8-16) by set scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-17. The Valkyries join the Atlanta Vibe and the Omaha Supernovas as the only three teams that have clinched a playoff bid. With only one more spot up for grabs, Orlando will have their chance to compete for a championship in Vegas from May 9-11.

In what was a good night to get the offense back into a rhythm, the Valkyries hit to the tune of an incredible .333 efficiency, the first time they've hit over .300 since February 27, when they swept the Omaha Supernovas on the road. In each set, the Valkyries were able to get out to early leads that made it difficult for Columbus to challenge.

In the first set, Orlando set the tone from the jump, getting out to a 12-7 lead, where Kaz Brown recorded three-straight blocks, foreshadowing things to come for Orlando later. Even with Columbus fighting hard and cutting down the lead to as much as two at 17-15, Brittany Abercrombie and Kaz Brown would combine for nine kills in the first, as Orlando took set one 25-17.

The second set was completely different for Columbus, as the offense finally opened up, trading blows early and often with Orlando. As Orlando led 11-8, the Valkyries would gradually light it up offensively, growing their lead up to 20-14, en route to a 25-18 win. The Valkyries finished the set with an outstanding .457 efficiency, led by Brittany Abercrombie who had eight kills on a .727 efficiency, tying her highest efficiency percentage in a single set this season.

Riding with all of the momentum, the Valkyries continued to keep their foot on the gas, as they climbed to a 9-2 lead in the third set. Just like the first set, Columbus would fight all the way back to a 10-7 deficit. With a chance to clinch so close to them, Orlando would go off, getting out to a 9-2 run and marking the score up to 19-9. Orlando would start and finish just like they did in set one, completing the road sweep 25-17.

In what was a huge win all around for the Valkyries, they also came away with some hardware. Opposite Hitter Brittany Abercrombie finished with 19 kills on the night and increasing her season total to 397, which is now the most kills in a single season in league history.

Middle Blocker Natalie Foster, the league's leader in Service Aces with 57, tied a league record with six service aces in a three-set match. This is the second time she has tied a league record, where she recorded six service aces in a four-set match back on February 8 vs. the Indy Ignite.

With just four matches left to go in the regular season, the Valkyries will aim to build on this momentum, as they look to play their best ball as they head into the playoffs. Their next match will be a great test towards that, as they will travel to Fishers, Indiana to take on the Indy Ignite on Friday, April 25, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

