Vibe on the Road against No. 1 Omaha Supernovas

April 18, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (16-8) are on the road on Saturday, April 19th, to compete against the Omaha Supernovas (17-6) at CHI Health Center. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on the Roku Channel. The Vibe is currently on a ten-game win streak, reaching the longest-ever win streak in the league.

Vibe vs. Supernovas

The Vibe face off against the Supernovas for the third time in the 2025 season. Atlanta strives to find their eleventh win in a row to extend their record breaking streak.

In their last matchup, the Vibe (4-5) came up short against the Omaha Supernovas (6-3) in a four-set match at Gas South Arena on February 8th. Despite a strong third-set win (25-19) and a standout defensive effort with 72 total digs, the Vibe couldn't secure the victory. Outside hitters Leah Edmond and Taylor Head powered Omaha with double-doubles-Edmond tallying 18 kills and 11 digs, and Head adding 10 kills and 14 digs. Atlanta's libero Morgan Hentz continued her league-leading performance, collecting 19 digs in the four-set match, while middle blocker Khori Louis led the net defense with three blocks.

The Vibe will be playing home for their next match at Gas South Arena on Saturday, April 26th against the Grand Rapids Rise. First serve is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

