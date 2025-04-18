Game Preview: Vegas Thrill at San Diego Mojo: April 19, 2025

April 18, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







San Diego Mojo hosts the Vegas Thrill in the first match of a home-and-home matchup.

Game 24: Vegas Thrill (9-14) at San Diego Mojo (8-15)

San Diego and Vegas will close out the season series with back-to-back matches starting Saturday, April 19 at Viejas Arena before squaring off in Nevada on Friday, April 25. First serve this Saturday is set for 6 p.m. PT. The Mojo enter the match having split the last four games overall, while Vegas won their last match to snap a five-match losing skid.

- Series History: Vegas leads the series with a 4-2 record and have won all three previous contests at Viejas Arena.

- Old Friends: Former San Diego players OPP Willow Johnson and OH Grace Loberg will face the Mojo for the third time this season. In 2024, Johnson was a PVF Player of the Week honoree with San Diego whose 2.79 kills per set and 3.09 points per set ranked fifth all-time among Mojo players.

- Lo x ALZtogether: San Diego middle blocker Lauren Page will be donating $10 to ALZtogether and Alzheimer's Association of San Diego to support Alzheimer's research and care for every block the Mojo record during the match

Mojo Promotions and Giveaways

Saturday is Spring Fest and the first 250 fans under 18 years old will receive a Mojo youth T-Shirt.

Tune-In

The game will broadcast live on Roku Channel.

Paul Sunderland (play-by-play) and Holly McPeak (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The San Diego Mojo dropped a four-set decision on the road to the Columbus Fury on Wednesday night, dropping the team to 8-15 on the season. Rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron had a match-high 17 kills for the Mojo and added seven kills.

Middle blocker Ronika Stone had 15 points with 11 kills and four blocks, her fifth match of the season with at least four blocks. Setter DaYeong Lee led the Mojo with 30 assists and libero Shara Venegas had 13 digs, her 14th consecutive match with 13 or more digs.

- Tabron has been a sensation for the Mojo the last eight matches, scoring in double-digits in each contest, including a pair of 20-plus point scoring efforts, while filling up the stat sheet in kills, digs and blocks. She currently ranks in the top 10 in set averages for points (3.64/9th), kills (3.05/9th), blocks (0.44/10th) and digs (2.90/8th).

- Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking third total blocks (62) and fifth in blocks per set (0.69), while ranking in the top 10 in hitting efficiency (.298/9th), kill percentage (.249/10th) and total points (248/10th).

- Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke continues to be one of the premier players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top eight in kills (268/7th), kills per set (3.48/8th), points (291/8th) and points per set (3.78/7th).

- Middle Blocker Regan Pittman is one of the best middles in the league, topping the PVF with a blocks per set average of 0.95 per frame while her 55 total blocks are fifth.

- Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.85 digs per set with 331 total digs, the third-best marks in the PVF in both categories.

- San Diego is one of the best defensive teams in the league, leading the PVF with 17.17 digs per set. The Mojo middles have San Diego ranked third in the PVF in blocks, averaging 2.59 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in 11 of the last 13 games, including 15 in an April 8 matchup against Atlanta and 17 blocks on April 12 against Omaha.

Vegas Thrill Outlook

Vegas snapped a five-match losing streak on Thursday with a five-set road victory over the Indy Ignite.

In the win, opposite hitter Lauren Jardine posted a season-high 19 kills with six digs, three solo blocks, one service ace and one assist. Setter Carly Graham notched her first double-double of the season with a season-high 55 assists and 11 digs while adding one block. Libero Mary Shroll posted a career-high 22 digs with on assist, while Layne Van Buskirk (14 kills), Hannah Maddux (13 kills) and Adora Anae (12 kills, 19 digs) all recorded double-digit efforts.

- Maddux ranks fifth in the PVF in scoring with 467 total points and 4.38 points per set. Her 297 kills are tied for fifth-most in the league, while her 3.76 kills per set rank fourth.

- Middle blocker Morgan Stout is third in the PVF in kill percentage with a mark of 44.1% and fifth in hitting percentage at .333, while setter Alisha Glass Childress is sixth in assists per set at 9.32 dishes per frame.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.