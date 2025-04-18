Fury Fall to Valkyries in Last Home Match

April 18, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury's Janice Leao, Abby Walker, and Jill Gillen

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (8-16) lost to the Orlando Valkyries (15-10) 0-3 (17-25, 18-25, 17-25) at Nationwide Arena on Friday night. The Fury hosted 5,577 fans for 614 Night where multiple Columbus organizations and famous members of the Ohio State Athletic community showed up to support their local pro volleyball team. The Valkyries offense was alive as they hit at a .333 attacking efficiency compared to the Fury who hit .167 on the night. The Valkyries had seven aces to the Fury's two.

SET ONE Orlando got ahead early with a 6-1 lead over the Fury. With two kills from Kaz Brown, Orlando went on another three-point run to advance their lead 9-2. Kills from Janice Leao and Megan Lush shrunk the gap and the Fury trailed 6-10. Leao got her third kill of the set at 7-11. Orlando's Natalie Foster earned two aces before making a service error, Orlando up 15-10. Fury gained momentum and were within two-points, down 15-17. Orlando was the first to 20 and the Fury trailed at 16. Orlando won the set 25-17.

SET TWO It was back and forth till 8-8 then Orlando went on a three-point run to lead 11-8. Orlando's Brittany Abercrombie earned her 11th kill of the match at 16-13. Orlando extended their lead to seven, leading 21-14. Orlando won the set 25-18 on a Fury service error. The Fury hit .303 in the second set while Orlando hit .457 efficiency. Abercrombie tallied eight kills in the set. Izabella Rapacz, Kaylee Cox, and Leao all scored three kills each for the Fury in the second set.

SET THREE Orlando got up early, leading 9-2. Foster scored back-to-back aces at 18-9, gaining a significant lead for the Valkyries. Orlando extended their lead to ten, up 19-9. The Fury offense gained some traction and found a three-point run, now trailing 14-20. Orlando won the set 25-17, sweeping the Fury in their last match at home. The Fury had eight kills total in the third set compared to Orlando's 16 kills.

UP NEXT The Columbus Fury play at Chi Health Center against the Omaha Supernovas (17-6) on Friday, April 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

