The Vegas Thrill Snapped Their Five-Match Losing Streak With A Five-Set Thriller Against The Indy Ignite

April 18, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The Vegas Thrill (9-14) snapped their five-match losing streak with a five-set thriller (16-25, 27-25, 25-16, 29-31, 15-12) against the Indy Ignite (12-11) on Thursday night at the Fishers Event Center. Vegas has now surpassed its win total from last season as they won eight matches last season. Furthermore, the Thrill are 5-1 in five-set matches this season and 10-2 all-time in five setters.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Indy got off to a hot start to start the first set that saw five players score at least two points but none more than four. The Thrill responded in the second set where they leaped to an 8-3 cushion and ultimately came through from a 27-25 set two triumph. The Thrill carried their momentum from set two to set three with a convincing 25-16 victory, as Lauren Jardine stepped up with eight kills and four digs. A back-and-forth fourth set where Indy fended off four Vegas match points before the Ignite let two set points of their own slip away. Vegas had another match point but Indy reeled off three consecutive points to collect the 31-29 win and force a fifth set. Hannah Maddux recorded an impressive eight kills and four digs in the fourth set, while Adora Anae tallied 10 digs and five kills. Vegas never trailed in the fifth set and Indy trailed by as much as 13-7 before rallying once more to close within 14-12. Vegas, however, ended the marathon on a Hannah Maddux kill.

Key Stats

Vegas' Lauren Jardine posted a season-high 19 kills with six digs, three solo blocks, one service ace and one assist. Her previous season-high in kills was in the season-opener against Grand Rapids where she tallied 13 kills. Setter Carly Graham notched her first double-double of the season with a season-high 55 assists, 11 digs and one solo block. Libero Mary Shroll posted a career-high 22 digs with on assist. Layne Van Buskirk (14 kills), Hannah Maddux (13 kills) and Adora Anae (12 kills, 19 digs) all recorded double-digit efforts. Indy was led by Caitie Baird's match-high 28 kills and two blocks for 30 points on the night. Outside hitter Anna DeBeer added 13 kills and a block, and middle blocker Lydia Martyn provided 11 kills, two blocks and a service ace.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL:

Vegas will head west to face the San Diego Mojo on Saturday, April 19 at 6 p.m. PT on the Roku Channel.

