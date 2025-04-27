Fury Drop Four-Set Match at Orlando

April 27, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury middle blocker Beta Dumančić goes high vs. the Orlando Valkyries

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (8-18) lost a four-set match to the Orlando Valkyries (16-10) (25-22, 27-29, 22-25, 18-25) at Addition Financial Arena on Sunday night. Orlando dominated the match offensively, attacking at a .315 efficiency with 69 kills. The Fury played well defensively, out-digging the Valkyries 74-68, but Brittany Abercrombie and Lindsey Vander Weide were hard to stop as they each recorded 20 or more kills. The Valkyries also totaled two more blocks than the Fury (8-6).

SET ONE

The Fury and Valkyries were tied 9-9 as the Valkyries had three service errors before they reached 10 points. Back-to-back kills from Morgan Lewis and an ace from Megan Lush took the Fury ahead 12-9. The Fury continued to lead by several points with a couple more kills from Beta Dumancic. Columbus led 19-15. Fury made a few attacking errors, allowing the Valkyries to get back into it, trailing 22-21. Fury won the set 25-22.

SET TWO

Paula Cerame came alive defensively early in the set, digging multiple Valkyries' attacks each rally. The Fury took a three-point lead at 8-5. An ace serve from Nootsara Tomkom gave the Fury a 12-7 lead. Orlando fired back with a three-point run, behind 12-10. The Valkyries tied it up at 14-14. Both Tomkom and Wilma Rivera spread the offense well, getting attackers in every position involved. Columbus gapped out to a two-point lead and led through the next several points, but the Valkyries tied it up again at 23-23. A block by Kaylee Cox took the Fury up 24-23. Orlando challenged a block touch at 26-24, winning the challenge and tying it up at 25-25. Izabella Rapacz tallied her seventh kill of the night to lead 26-25, but Brittany Abercrombie fired back for Orlando to tie it again. Both teams battled defensively to extend rallies. Another Rapacz kill tied it 27-27. Orlando won the set 29-27.

SET THREE

Orlando got out to an early 7-2 lead, dominating offensively from the pins. Abercrombie recorded her 15th kill to continue their five-point lead at 13-8. Jill Gillen came in set three for the Fury and was a game-changer, tallying her fourth kill at 11-14. Orlando kept their lead at 18-13 until the Fury went on a four-point run to trail by one. Abercrombie continued to be a factor for the Valkyries as they led 22-19. The Valkyries won the set 25-22.

SET FOUR

Starting the set tied 5-5, the Valkyries took the lead after a four-point run. Abercrombie tallied her 20th kill, and Orlando led 12-7. Another four-point run for the Valkyries, and the team from Orlando was up 18-10. Another Abercrombie kill brought the Valkyries to 20 points, and the Fury trailed by seven. Janice Leao recorded her sixth kill, and an ace by Morgan Lewis brought the Fury to 15-20. Orlando won the match, finishing the fourth set 25-18.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury play at Viejas Arena against the San Diego Mojo (9-16) on Thursday, May 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

