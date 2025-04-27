Mojo Rally Falls Short in Four-Set Loss at Indy Ignite

FISHERS, Ind. - The San Diego Mojo fought to the end at the Fishers Event Center before falling in four sets to the Indy Ignite, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, on Sunday afternoon. San Diego (9-17) wrapped up the road portion of their schedule, while Indy (13-13) snapped a five-match losing streak to clinch the fourth and final spot for the PVF Championship.

Outside hitter Jenaisya Moore led the scoring effort for San Diego, posting 16 points with 15 kills and one block, also collecting 12 digs for her fourth double-double of the season.

Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani started hot for the Mojo, as the opposite was hitting .526 with 12 kills on 19 swings while adding two blocks and a service ace before leaving in the early in the third set due to an ankle injury.

Also scoring in double figures were middle blockers Ronika Stone (12 points) and Regan Pittman (11 points), who had four and three blocks, respectively, and rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron (10 points). Setter Sarah Sponcil notched her fifth double-double of the season with a match-high 44 assists and team-leading 16 digs, while libero Shara Venegas added 14 digs.

The opening set was marked by back-and-forth play from the squads, as neither side was able to grab control until late in the frame. The Mojo moved in front 4-3 early, but the Ignite pushed in front and built a 12-9 advantage. San Diego responded with a three-point run and remained close for the remainder of the set but were unable to move in front. With the score tied 21-21, the Ignite took advantage of a trio of Mojo errors to claim four of the final five points to win set one, 25-22.

The Ignite were in command for much of set two, as the hosts captured the first three points and shook off a 4-1 run by the Mojo that tied the score early. After trading a series of points, Indy regained the control at 8-7 and did not look back, slowly building to a five-point lead, 19-14, and maintaining the edge through the end of the set, ultimately winning, 25-19. Bedart-Ghani scored on all six of her swing in the set and was hitting .647 through the first through frames with 12 kills on 17 attempts.

San Diego was dominant in set three, moving in front early and maintaining the lead throughout. Three kills by Moore in a four-point stretch gave San Diego a 6-1 lead at the outset. Indy started to battle back, winning three of the next four points, until back-to-back blocks by Bedart-Ghani and Pittman had the Mojo ahead 9-4. San Diego extended the lead to six points, 11-5, and maintained the advantage at the 20-point mark, leading 20-14 heading into the stretch-run of the set. Indy cut their deficit to three points on multiple occasions, but Tabron closed out the frame with kill down the left side to give San Diego the set, 25-20. Defense was the key in the set, as the Mojo out-blocked the Ignite, 5-2, while Moore collected a team-high five kills.

It was all Indy early in set four, as the hosts jumped to a 5-2 advantage before sprinting to a 16-11 lead at the media time out. San Diego caught fire out of the break, winning six of the next seven points to battle back and tie the set, 17-17. The sides split the next four points until a Tabron smash off the hands of the Indy defense gave the Mojo their first lead of the set, 20-19. Indy rallied to regain the lead at 23-22 and force a Mojo timeout. San Diego scored out of the break, but the Ignite closed out the match two points later, 25-23.

San Diego will close out the season with a pair of home contests at Viejas Arena next weekend, starting with the Columbus Fury on Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m. before facing Indy in the season finale on Saturday, May 3 at 6 p.m.

