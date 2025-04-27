Batenhorst Shines in Supernovas' Sweep of Thrill

April 27, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas exchange congratulations

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas exchange congratulations(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Ally Batenhorst made her mark with a franchise record .667 hitting percentage and 10 kills as the first-place, postseason-bound Supernovas (19-7) dominated the Vegas Thrill (10-16) in a 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 sweep Sunday afternoon before 11,204 fans at Kiewit Court inside the CHI Health Center.

Checking in for Reagan Cooper with the Supernovas leading 16-4 in the second set, Batenhorst put away 10 balls on only 15 swings with no errors for her franchise best efficiency. Plus, the 6-foot-5 Houston native added two blocks to finish with a match-high 12 points in only two sets of action.

Cooper turned in a solid performance with eight kills on a .333 clip with six digs. Opposite Kelsie Payne slammed away nine kills from the right side while picking up six digs, two blocks and one ace for 11 points in the afternoon. Sunday marked the first time since February 16 that Brooke Nuneviller didn't record double-digit kills as she finished with five. However, she was stellar defensively, racking up a match-high 17 digs and putting away an ace.

Rookie middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo made her first professional career start and tallied seven kills on a .364 clip with one block and one ace. Phoebe Awoleye collected three kills on 10 swings for a .300 hitting percentage.

Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson directed the Omaha offense to a .276 team hitting percentage while dishing out 33 assists, seven digs and one ace. Libero Allison Whitten also made her first professional first and finished with 10 digs - her second-straight match with double-digit digs. The Supernovas tied their season high with five aces and had five blocks.

The Thrill committed 18 errors compared to only 29 kills for a lowly .108 hitting percentage. Hannah Maddux led Vegas with seven kills and middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk chipped in five tallies on a .444 clip with three blocks.

The Supernovas finish out the regular season with a two-match road trip starting with Grand Rapids on Friday, May 2 at 6 p.m. CDT on FS2. Then, Omaha visits red-hot Atlanta on Sunday, May 4 at 5 p.m. CDT on the Roku Channel. Both matches can also be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network.

Key Notes

With Sunday's crowd, the Supernovas officially hosted 152,949 fans across 14 home matches during the 2025 season. Omaha finished with a per-match average of 10,924, marking a 12% increase from their inaugural 2024 season, which featured 12 home matches.

The Supernovas drew nine crowds of 10,000 or more this season, highlighted by a U.S. pro volleyball record of 13,486 fans on opening night against the Atlanta Vibe on January 10. Through two regular seasons and one postseason, Omaha has welcomed 16 five-digit crowds and hosted the top 15 most-attended matches in U.S. pro volleyball history - as well as 19 of the top 20.

Vegas finished with 36 digs and 27 assists which are both the lowest by an opponent in the Supernovas franchise history. The Thrill's 29 kills are also the second-fewest by any Omaha opponent.

Sunday was Omaha's league-leading 10th sweep of the season, matching the 2024 Atlanta Vibe for most in a PVF regular season.

The Supernovas can clinch the No. 1 seed in the PVF Championship next week by either an Atlanta loss on Thursday against Indy or by beating Grand Rapids on Friday.

Set 1: Vegas came out strong to start the first set, opening with a three-point run fueled by kills from Lauren Jardine and Berkeley Oblad, along with an Omaha error. Nuneviller got the Supernovas on the board with a kill, but Vegas sided out after another Omaha miscue. Payne added a kill for Omaha, but Van Buskirk and Maddux answered with kills for the Thrill to make it 6-3. Payne kept Omaha close with another kill, but Carly Graham responded for Vegas. Reagon Cooper chipped in a kill, but Vegas extended their lead behind points from Van Buskirk and Adora Anae. Omaha pushed back with kills from Awoleye and Payne, but a Jardine kill for Vegas kept it tight. After an Omaha service error put the lead at 11-9, Payne shifted the momentum with a block and an ace to force a timeout at 12-11 Supernovas. Out of the break, Onabanjo made an impact with a kill before Graham answered for Vegas. The teams traded points as Cooper and Maddux went back-and-forth, but Omaha held on to a 16-13 advantage going into the media timeout. A pair of errors followed by an Anae kill finished a set-tying 3-0 run for Vegas. Jardine tied the set again with a block, but Omaha responded with a four-point run made up by a block from Onabanjo, an ace from Lindsay Krause, and two Vegas errors. Anae stopped the run by tooling the block, but back-to-back errors from the Thrill locked up a 25-20 set win for the Supernovas.

Omaha hit .179 led by Payne who had three kills and one ace. Cooper followed with two kills and led the defense with five digs, while Krause chipped in an ace. Vegas was paced by Anae, who tallied three kills and a team-high of six digs with Maddux and Buskirk each recording a block for the Thrill.

Set 2: Vegas struck first with a kill from Van Buskirk, but Omaha quickly took control with a four-point run featuring kills from Cooper and Onabanjo, an ace from Nuneviller, and a Vegas error to take a 4-1 lead. The Thrill briefly sided out on an Omaha service error, but the Supernovas kept their foot on the gas. Omaha ripped off a five-point run with two Cooper kills, a block from Valentín-Anderson, and two more Vegas errors to push the lead to 9-2. Jardine stopped the run with a kill, but Omaha put together another dominant stretch with a Cooper kill, an ace from Valentín-Anderson, and capitalizing on four straight Vegas attacking errors to extend their advantage to 14-3. Vegas finally sided out of an Omaha error, but Cooper stayed hot with another kill. Van Buskirk managed a kill for Vegas, but Payne and Onabanjo added back-to-back kills to keep Omaha rolling. A kill from Jardine and an Omaha error gave Vegas a breath of air, but the Supernovas continued to roll behind two Nuneviller kills. Batenhorst found the floor for her first kill of the night to put the lead at 21-9. Vegas made a slight push with a Maddux kill and a couple of Omaha errors. Batenhorst halted the Thrill momentum with a flying kill from the back row. Payne delivered on a swing for a kill to stop a slew of service errors to put Omaha at set point, Vegas grabbed a point with a Graham kill and an Anae block. However, Batenhorst closed the set with a powerful kill to give Omaha the 25-16 win and 2-0 match lead.

The Supernovas hit .355 with Cooper going five for five on attacks and Batenhorst adding three kills. Valentín-Anderson contributed with a block and an ace while Nuneviller anchored the defense with 11 digs and one ace. The Thrill hit .028 with Van Buskirk and Jardine each recording two kills, while Anae picked up a block. Jardine also led the Thrill defensively with five digs.

Set 3: Jardine started the third set recording a block from Vegas, but Omaha answered with kills from Payne and Onabanjo to go up 2-1. Maddux responded with a block, and after a kill from Batenhorst, Maddux put down another kill for the Thrill. Omaha briefly regained momentum with an Onabanjo kill, but Maddux, Oblad, and an Omaha error helped Vegas take a 6-4 lead. The Supernovas bounced back quickly with a 3-0 run behind two kills from Batenhorst and a kill from Awoleye. Then, Vegas sided out on an Omaha error, but Batenhorst stayed hot with another kill. Vegas responded with two kills from Anae and Van Buskirk, but Onabanjo kept Omaha in rhythm with another kill. Jardine added a point for Vegas on a block to tie the set. A Nuneviller kill ignited a 3-0 run for the Supernovas who took a 13-10 lead. An Omaha service error briefly halted the run as a Batenhorst block and Onabanjo ace gave the Supernovas a 16-11 advantage at the media timeout. Out of the break, Camryn Hannah picked up her first kill of the match for Vegas, but Batenhorst fired back with a kill and another block to extend the Supernovas' lead to 18-12. Vegas sided out on an Omaha error, and Payne answered with a kill. The Thrill then marched to a four-point run with a Maddux kill, Van Buskirk block, and two Omaha errors to tighten the set. Cooper steadied Omaha with a kill, but Grace Loberg answered with her first kill of the match, and Van Buskirk added a block to cut Omaha's lead to 20-19. Payne came up big again with a kill, but Maddux and Loberg kept Vegas close. Another Payne kill made it 23-21, before Maddux added one more for the Thrill. A massive service error gave the Supernovas match point but their own serving miscue gave Vegas a chance to send things into extra points. The Thrill fended off a pair of Omaha attacks, but Batenhorst finished the match with her 10th kill to lock up a 25-23 set win and league-leading 10th sweep for the Supernovas.

Omaha hit .282, fueled by a dominant performance from Batenhorst who posted seven kills on 11 swings along with two blocks. Whitten held down the back row with six digs, and Onabanjo added an ace. Vegas hit .287 in the set, led by Maddux with five kills, while Van Buskirk and Jardine each tallied two blocks.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.