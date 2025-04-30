Vibe on the Road against Indy Ignite

April 30, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (18-8) are on the road on Thursday, May 1st, to compete against the Indy Ignite (13-13) at Fishers Event Center. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on Roku Channel. The Vibe is currently on a twelve-game win streak, continuing the longest-ever win streak in the league.

Vibe vs. Ignite

The Vibe face off against the Ignite for the fourth time in the 2025 season. Indy Ignite recently clinched the fourth and final spot in the 2025 PVF playoffs.

In their last matchup, the Atlanta Vibe (8-8) defeated the Indy Ignite (8-7) in four sets on March 9th at Gas South Arena. Each set had at least 22 points for each team, and the final set ended 33-31. This was the Vibe's second win against the Ignite this season, bringing their season record against them to 2-1. Middle blocker McKenna Vicini had the highest hitting percentage for the Vibe at .368, followed by opposite hitter Merritt Beason at .325. Outside hitter Leah Edmond and Beason each tallied 16 kills. The Vibe had 13 blocks, while the Ignite had 9. Setter Marlie Monserez led all players with 22 digs, her season high.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be playing their FINAL home match at Gas South Arena on Sunday, May 4th against the Omaha Supernovas. First serve is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

