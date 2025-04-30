Indy Host Red-Hot Atlanta Thursday in Final Home Match Before PVF Championships

FISHERS, Ind. - Indy Ignite fans have one final opportunity to see their favorite team play at Fishers Event Center this season before the Ignite head to the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship next week in Vegas.

The Ignite host the Atlanta Vibe at 7 p.m. ET Thursday on Military Appreciation Night presented by Spokenote. In addition to honoring military members for their sacrifices in protecting our freedom, the first 1,000 fans in the door will receive a free commemorative Ignite ticket courtesy of Spokenote to celebrate this successful inaugural season for the Indy franchise. In addition, all Ignite merchandise will be 15% off at The Garage inside the arena.

Thursday's match caps a sensational home schedule for the Ignite. Indy is 8-5 at Fishers Event Center, playing in front of capacity crowds on several occasions. The Ignite and Fishers Event Center also played host to the PVF All-Star Match in February, which drew another sellout crowd and was broadcast on the CBS national network - a first for women's professional volleyball.

"The incredible backing from our fans, who have packed Fishers Event Center on more than one occasion, has been one of the highlights of our inaugural season for all of us at Indy Ignite," said Mary Kay Huse, president and general manager of Indy Ignite. "Our players and coaches are always talking about the inspiration they draw from the hometown crowd. We'd love to see a full house, one more time, on Thursday to give the team some extra love as they head into PVF Championship play next weekend."

Indy (13-13) faces a tall task in the showdown with an Atlanta team (18-8) riding a PVF-record 12-match winning streak. The Vibe haven't lost in two months and have also secured one of the four playoff positions. Both teams have one match remaining following Thursday's meeting. Indy visits San Diego on Saturday while Atlanta hosts first-place Omaha on Sunday.

The Ignite are locked in as the No. 4 seed for the postseason and will play the No. 1 seed - either Atlanta or Omaha - in the championship semifinals on May 9. The Vibe could finish anywhere from first to third in the standings, depending on how they, along with Omaha and Orlando, fare in their final matches this weekend.

Tickets for Thursday's match are available from Ticketmaster via the Ignite website. The match also streams free on the Roku Channel, as does Saturday's match at San Diego starting at 9:05 p.m. ET.

Tickets and details for the PVF Championship matches - to be played at Lee's Family Forum, home of the Vegas Thrill - are available on the Pro Volleyball Federation website. The Ignite play the first semifinal match on Friday, May 9 that begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the second semifinal starting 30 minutes after completion of the opening match. The winners advance to the championship at 4 p.m. ET Sunday, May 11, the "Match for a Million" that pays a $1 million bonus to the champion team. All matches from the PVF Championship will air live on the CBS Sports Network.

