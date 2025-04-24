Ignite Ready to Host Pair of Action-Packed, Important Matches this Weekend

FISHERS, Ind. - Anticipation is at an all-time high as the Indy Ignite prepare to host a pair of important Pro Volleyball Federation matches this weekend that could well determine the team's postseason fate.

Friday's match at Fishers Event Center is Blue Out Night presented by Forvis Mazars. Fans are encouraged to wear blue Ignite gear and urge the home team on to victory over the Orlando Valkyries, with the first serve set for 7 p.m. ET.

Sunday is Indy 500 Match Day presented by Meyer Najem, with the Ignite taking on the San Diego Mojo, beginning at 3 p.m. Ticket holders also gain admission to the racing-themed Fan Fest on the Forum Credit Union Plaza at Fishers District starting at 1 p.m., with activities including:

An autograph session from 1-1:30 p.m. featuring 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner, 2004 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion and Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan

NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Davd Malukas from AJ Foyt Racing signing autographs at the Fan Fest and being on hand to cheer on the Ignite

NTT INDYCAR SERIES show cars on display, including one wrapped in an Ignite livery

An interactive pit stop challenge

Pedal car racing for children

A STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology and Math) fest presented by Indiana Women in Tech (IWiT)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway giveaways and more

Inside Fishers Event Center, Ignite sponsor PNC Bank will display its show car replica of the one it sponsors for six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon. PNC Bank is also sponsoring the special Indy 500 edition of Speedy Sweeps, where two teams of floor sweepers will face off in a five-lap showdown to see who can clean the Ignite court the fastest. One team will be led by the Ignite's wildly popular mascot Pepper, with the other headed by the Firestone Firehawk.

Ignite Can Secure Postseason Bid This Weekend

With a 12-12 record, Indy still controls its own destiny for a PVF playoff berth. If Indy wins at least two of its four remaining matches, or if Indy wins one and Grand Rapids (11-14) loses one of its last three, the Ignite clinch a spot in the postseason. Other scenarios exist where the Ignite could qualify for the postseason through a set of tiebreakers, but these ways are the simplest and most straightforward.

So, come out and cheer on the Ignite this weekend as they battle to earn a playoff berth in the franchise's inaugural season. Tickets for the matches are available from Ticketmaster via the Ignite website. Friday's match also streams free on the Roku Channel, with Sunday's match available for free on VBTV.

