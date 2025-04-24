Chasing Playoffs, Rise Aim to Snap Vibe's 11-Match Win Streak in Atlanta

This Week's Match

RISE (11-14) at Atlanta Vibe (17-8) // Sat., April 26 // 8 p.m. // Gas South Arena

Watch: FS2 at 8 p.m.

Season Series: 1-2 Overall, 1-0 Away. Fourth of four meetings overall, second of two at Gas South Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 4-4 Overall, 2-1 Away

Noteworthy: The Vibe won the previous two meetings in Grand Rapids, both 3-1, after the Rise opened the season series with a 3-0 sweep in Atlanta. The Rise are 2-1 all time inside Gas South Arena. The Vibe have won 11 consecutive matches, a PVF record, with their last loss coming on March 1 at the Orlando Valkyries. Atlanta is coming off a pair of 3-0 road sweeps over the Valkyries and Omaha Supernovas.

Playoff Picture: Three teams have already clinched a spot in Vegas for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation playoffs: the Omaha Supernovas (17-7), Atlanta Vibe (17-8), and Orlando Valkyries (14-10). One spot remains with four teams still in contention. The Indy Ignite currently hold the No. 4 spot with a 12-12 record but have lost four straight matches. The Rise (11-14) are 1.5 matches back with three matches to play, while the San Diego Mojo and Vegas Thrill are narrowly hanging around with 9-15 records.

For Grand Rapids to make the playoffs, one of the following scenarios would need to happen:

*Rise finish 3-0, and Indy goes 1-3 or 0-4. *Rise finish 2-1, and Indy goes 0-4. But San Diego and Vegas could also factor into this scenario if either wins all of its remaining matches and collects enough points to surpass Grand Rapids.

Points are earned throughout the season with a 3-0 or 3-1 win being worth three points, a 3-2 win worth two points, and a 3-2 loss worth one point. Indy currently has 38 points, while Grand Rapids has 32 points. As such, Indy will win all tiebreaker scenarios should the two squads finish with the same record and can ensure its spot by going 2-2 or better.

Vibe Check: Atlanta is currently the hottest team in the League, riding a PVF-record 11-match win streak as it chases the Supernovas for the No. 1 seed in the postseason. During this impressive run, the Vibe have secured four sweeps, four 3-1 victories, and three 3-2 wins. They've also defeated every team in the League, dominating with a 33-10 set record over this stretch. Atlanta is 9-3 at home this season, with one of those losses coming in a 3-0 sweep by the Rise on Jan. 19. The other two home defeats for the Vibe came in back-to-back matches against Orlando on Feb. 6 (3-0) and Omaha on Feb. 8 (3-1).

Final Road Test: This Saturday in Atlanta marks the Rise's final road match of the season. Grand Rapids has a 5-8 away record but has only been outscored by 16 points (1,119-1,103). The Rise are 4-2 this season (9-4 all time) when winning the first set on the road, but just 1-6 this season (1-11 all time) when dropping the first frame. The lone win was the first-ever Rise reverse sweep on Jan. 26 at Columbus.

