Raven Colvin Named to Team USA U23 National Team for Pan American Cup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Raven Colvin, who played middle blocker for the Grand Rapids Rise during the 2025 season, has been named to the 2025 U.S. Women's U23 National Team training camp roster, as announced by USA Volleyball on Monday. She is one of 18 athletes selected to train from July 18-25 in Anaheim, California, where the final roster will be determined for the NORCECA U23 Pan American Cup, scheduled for July 25 through Aug. 2 in León, Mexico.

Colvin made her professional debut with the Rise in 2025 after being selected seventh overall in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft. In her rookie season, the Indianapolis, Indiana, native appeared in 11 matches (22 sets), tallying 31 kills on a .294 hitting percentage, along with nine blocks, five aces, and four digs. Her top performance came on Feb. 20, when Colvin had a season-high 11 kills and three blocks against the Columbus Fury.

Prior to turning pro, Colvin had a decorated four-year career at Purdue University, where she totaled 1,010 kills over 128 matches (461 sets) while hitting .310. She also recorded 642 blocks and 108 aces. A two-time AVCA All-American (2023, 2024) and All-Big Ten First Team selection in both years, she was a dominant force at the net and helped lead the Boilermakers to the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons, including an Elite Eight run as a freshman in 2021 alongside Rise teammate Jena Otec.

On the international stage, Colvin competed with the U.S. Women's U21 National Team during the summer of 2022, helping lead the United States to a gold medal at the sixth edition of the Women's U21 Pan American Cup. Team USA went undefeated (5-0) in the tournament and defeated Argentina 3-1 in the final, securing the program's second-ever title in the event's history - both coming against Argentina, including the inaugural win in 2017.

The 2025 U23 National Team is led by head coach Marie Zidek (DePaul University), with assistant coaches Kayla Banwarth (PVF Atlanta Vibe) and five-time Olympian Danielle Scott (LOVB).

