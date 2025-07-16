Rise Hosting Boys Volleyball Clinic for Grades 7-12

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise will host a Boys Volleyball Clinic on Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Rise's practice facility inside the MSA Fieldhouse in Cascade, Michigan. The clinic will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to boys entering grades 7 through 12.

Led by members of the Rise coaching staff and current professional players, the clinic is designed to help athletes grow through a blend of skill development and competitive play. Whether new to the sport or playing at a varsity level, each athlete will receive position-specific training and game-like reps in a high-energy environment.

The cost to attend is $50 per participant. Register online.

The clinic staff:

Cathy George - Head coach of the Rise with four decades of collegiate and professional experience, including 691 career wins and an NCAA Final Four appearance.

Spencer Fredrick - Calvin University men's volleyball head coach and former Division I player at UC Santa Barbara and professional athlete in Europe.

Mike Gawlik - Rise associate head coach; has 20 years of NCAA coaching experience, including nine seasons as head coach at Central Michigan.

Katie Gawlik - Rise assistant coach with nine years of NCAA coaching experience; former outside hitter at the University of Michigan and professional player in Switzerland.

Carli Snyder - Rise outside hitter; NCAA All-American at Florida, PVF All-Star, and seven-year pro with multiple all-league honors in France.

Paige Briggs-Romine - Rise outside hitter; two-time NCAA All-American at Western Kentucky and 2024 PVF champion.

Alyssa Jensen (nee Garvelink) - Rise middle blocker; former NCAA Second Team All-American at Michigan State and two-year PVF veteran.







