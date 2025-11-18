Major League Volleyball to be Represented at 2025 FIVB Women's Club World Championship

Published on November 18, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







Major League Volleyball is proud to announce that the Orlando Valkyries, reigning MLV Champions, have officially accepted an invitation to compete in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship, to be held December 9-14 in São Paulo, Brazil.

This historic milestone marks the first time a representative from an American professional volleyball league will compete in the prestigious international event, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB). The annual championship brings together the world's top club teams from Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America to determine the global titleholder.

"This is a monumental step forward for professional volleyball in the United States," said Jen Spicher of Major League Volleyball. "Having one of our own clubs represented at the highest level of international competition underscores the incredible progress our league and athletes have made in just a few short years. It's a proud moment for everyone involved in Major League Volleyball as we continue to provide world-class opportunities for our athletes and grow the sport on a global scale,"

The Valkyries will compete among a world-class field of eight elite clubs, including defending club world champions Prosecco DOC Imoco Volley Conegliano (Italy). Other participating teams include Osasco São Cristóvão Saúde (Brazil), Savino Del Bene Scandicci (Italy), Dentil Praia Clube (Brazil), Club Alianza Lima (Peru), Zamalek Sporting Club (Egypt), and Zhetysu VC (Kazakhstan).

The six-day tournament will feature pool play followed by knockout rounds, resulting in the crowning of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Champion.

"This opportunity represents a new era for American volleyball," said Amy Pauly, Head Coach of the Orlando Valkyries. "To stand alongside the world's most established clubs and represent both our Major League Volleyball and our country is an incredible honor. Our team is ready to compete and make history."

Their participation at the Club World Championship highlights MLV's mission to elevate domestic talent and position American volleyball within the global professional landscape.

Further details, including match schedules and broadcast information, will be released by the FIVB in the coming weeks.







