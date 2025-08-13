Libero Camila Gómez Returns to Rise for 2026 Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have reunited with Camila Gómez (cah-MEE-luh), signing the 5-foot-2 libero for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. A key defensive presence during the Rise's inaugural 2024 campaign, Gómez rejoins Grand Rapids after spending the 2025 season with the Omaha Supernovas.

"We're excited to welcome Camila back to Grand Rapids," said Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George. "Her experience, leadership, and high volleyball IQ made a strong impact in our inaugural season, and she brings a level of communication and drive that elevates those around her. Camila is the type of player who will do whatever it takes to help the team succeed, and we're looking forward to seeing her compete and contribute for us during the 2026 season."

Gómez appeared in 26 matches and 90 sets for Omaha in 2025, tallying 349 digs and 82 assists while helping the Supernovas post a league-best 21-7 record in the regular season.

Fifteen matches into the 2024 season, Gómez took over as the Rise's starting libero and held the role for the last 12 matches. She appeared in 21 total matches, finishing with 187 digs and 38 assists. Gómez reached double-digit digs in 11 of her 12 starts, including three performances with 20 digs. She helped Grand Rapids advance to the championship match, where the Rise lost in straight sets to the Supernovas. Gómez did not appear for Omaha in the 2025 playoffs, with the No. 1-seeded Supernovas falling in five sets to the No. 4-seeded Indy Ignite in the semifinals.

A standout on the international stage, Gómez has been a mainstay with the Colombian national team, earning 15 career medals. Most recently, she helped Colombia secure third place at the 2024 Pan-American Cup, where she was also named Best Libero. Her individual honors include Best Libero at the 2019 Pan-American Games, Best Digger at the 2019 Pan-American Cup, and Best Digger and Libero at the 2021 Carioca Championship.

Collegiately, Gómez starred at Texas A&M in 2019, ranking fifth all time in single-season digs (470) for the Aggies and earning AVCA South All-Region honors. Before that, she won back-to-back NJCAA Division I national titles with Miami Dade College.

