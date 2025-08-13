San Diego Mojo Inks Three Players for 2026 MLV Season

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress announced the addition of three players for the 2026 season on Wednesday, marked by the re-signing of standout outside hitter Maya Tabron, the return of Carlsbad native and opposite hitter Morgan Lewis and the signing of veteran middle blocker Taylor Sandbothe.

Tabron has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Sweden and is currently playing with the Swedish National Team. The Gilroy, Calif. native was stellar during the 2025 season after being selected by San Diego in the third round and 23rd overall of the 2024 PVF Draft. She appeared in 25 matches (16 starts) and played in 81 sets. Tabron scored 279 points with 229 kills, 38 blocks and 12 service aces, while adding 219 digs with three assists and collecting seven double-doubles. On the year, she averaged 3.44 points, 2.83 kills, 0.47 blocks, 0.15 aces and 2.70 digs per set. Her 12 service aces are tied for the second-most in a season in Mojo history, while her 229 kills and 764 attacks are the third-most, 279 points rank fourth and 38 blocks are fifth. Tabron established Mojo rookie records for blocks, blocks per set and aces per set and tied the record for total service aces.

A member of the inaugural Mojo time in 2024, Lewis returns to San Diego after playing with the Columbus Fury in 2025. In Columbus, Lewis appeared in 26 matches and 75 sets, scoring 134 points with 109 kills, 20 blocks and a career-high five service aces, while collecting 33 digs. She scored a career-high 22 points in a matchup at Atlanta on January 16, equaling her career best with 19 kills and adding three blocks.

Selected by the Mojo in the third round and 16th overall in the 2023 PVF Draft, Lewis had a solid rookie season in 2024, appearing in 20 regular-season matches (seven starts) and 51 sets for San Diego while playing alongside an experienced group. That season, she totaled 153 points with 127 kills, 22 blocks and four service aces, while adding 84 digs and four assists. Her 153 points and 127 kills each rank as the ninth-most in a season in Mojo history.

Sandbothe has 11 years of professional experience and competed in the inaugural LOVB season in 2025, helping Madison to an 8-8 record and third place in the league's regular-season standings. She led Madison and was third in the league with 15 service aces, while her .366 aces per set ranked second. Sandbothe added 84 kills and 42 digs (1.02/set), the second-best mark among middle blockers in the league.

Before her time in Madison, Sandbothe played professionally in France, Thailand, Peru, Puerto Rico and Portugal, as well as in the United States with Athletes Unlimited. She has helped her clubs win seven trophies during her career, most recently with FC Porto when the team claimed the 2023-24 Portuguese Divisão 1 championship. Sandbothe was named the 2020-21 Puerto Rico League MVP with Criollas de Caguas after leading the club to the league title. Prior to that, she led Supreme Chonburi-E.Tech to the 2017-18 Thailand League title, as well as victories in the Thai-Denmark Super League and AVC Champions League. Sandbothe began her professional career in France, helping RC Cannes to a runner-up finish in the 2016-17 French Supercup.

San Diego has announced the signing of nine players for 2026 season, with Tabron, Lewis and Sandbothe joining outside hitter Kendra Dahlke, middle blockers Kayla Caffey and McKenna Vicini, setters Marlie Monserez and August Raskie, and libero Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Maya Tabron Details

Pronunciation: MY-uh TAU-brawn

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 6-0

Date of Birth: February 16, 2002

Hometown: Gilroy, Calif.

Country: United States

College: Colorado, SMU

For more information on Tabron, click here.

Morgan Lewis Details

Position: Opposite

Height: 6-3

Date of Birth: June 5, 2001

Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.

Country: United States

College: Oregon

For more information on Lewis, click here.

Taylor Sandbothe Details

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: December 15, 1994

Hometown: Lee's Summit, Mo.

Country: United States

College: Ohio State







