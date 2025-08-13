Beaumont Renegades Join Arena Football One

Arena Football One is excited to announce the start of our expansion announcements with the addition of the Beaumont Renegades for the 2026 season. The Renegades organization is growing and committed to competing at the highest level of the fifty-yard game.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the addition of the championship-caliber Renegades to AF1," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "Our goal is to continue to build the league to be the best it can be for players, fans, and communities."

The Beaumont Renegades are entering their second season and are making the move to Arena Football after winning a championship in their first year of existence in 2025. This championship pedigree and dedication to elevating their brand and team to the highest level make them an excellent fit for AF1.

Leading the Renegades are co-owners Rodney Robichau and Deatrich Wise Jr. Wise is entering his ninth season as an NFL player and first with the Washington Commanders. Arena Football runs in Wise's family. His father, Deatrich Wise Sr., played multiple seasons for the Tampa Bay Storm. Off the field, Wise owns several businesses, including an award-winning vegetarian restaurant in Massachusetts. Robichau owns a business services company in Beaumont and is a longstanding member of the community.

"AF1 is an organization run well from the top with Jerry Kurz and Jeff Fisher leading it," said Renegades co-owner Rodney Robichau. "Fisher is an NFL Head Coach with 18 years of experience, which stood out to us among all the leagues we looked at. The Beaumont Renegades are extremely excited to take on this new challenge. Bringing our 2025 Championship to the AF1."

Head Coach Corey Mayfield will return to the Renegades as their head coach. Last season, Mayfield led the Renegades to a 7-1 record and a championship game victory. He will look to continue that success as the Renegades make the jump to AF1. Arena Football fans will be familiar with Mayfield as he spent eight-plus years as an ironman lineman, and he spent time in the NFL, NFL Europe, and XFL. Mayfield brings extensive knowledge of the arena game and coaching experiences to the field for Beaumont.

Preparations for the 2026 Arena Football One season continue as team and league staff work to secure expanded partnerships, lock down expansion teams, and prepare to build AF1 for this season and beyond. There will be more announcements about expansion in the coming days.







