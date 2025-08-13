AF1 Top 10 Games You Need to Watch Again

August 13, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The first season of the AF1 was filled with memorable moments. From last-second thrillers to gunslinging showdowns, the year featured several games worth reliving.

Below is a list of only a few of the games we feel need to be watched again, and again, and again. Each captures a unique aspect of the game we love and the league that brought them to us. So, grab your Real American Beer, yank back that recliner handle, and settle in for a walk down memory lane courtesy of the 2025 AF1 season.

Welcome to Arena Football One

Week 0: SW Kansas Storm 40 - Nashville Kats 26

You have to start at the beginning, right? This one is a must watch for any fan. First off, it was the first game in Arena Football One history. On top of that, it introduced us to names we would get to know over the course of the year. Even more than that, this game provided us all the firsts in what will no doubt be a rich history for the AF1.

SW Kansas Storm quarterback Jalen Morton set the tone by throwing three touchdown passes in his team's victory. He established instant chemistry with wide receiver Shiloh Flanagan as the two connected five times for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns. The two carried that momentum all season long and into the postseason.

Do Call It a Comeback

Week 2: Washington Wolfpack 35 - Oregon Lightning 28

The second full week of action came with a few lopsided victories. However, this one had us all on the edge of our seats until the very end. It truly was a tale of two halves with the both teams providing their fair share of excitement through this matchup

The Oregon Lighting jumped out to a two touchdown lead after just one quarter of play. Quarterback Dalton Cole started to build his stellar Arena Football One resume that night. It was the beginning of a season that would put him in the conversation for MVP of the entire league.

Sadly, it wouldn't end well for Cole and his Lightning. The Wolfpack defense produced timely turnovers which kept Washington in the game long enough to complete the comeback scoring all 35 of their points in the second half.

Championship Preview Round 1

Week 3: Albany Firebirds 42 - Nashville Kats 34

We didn't realize then, but Week 3 provided us our first glimpse of the Arena Crown matchup. The winless Kats stood toe-to-toe with the mighty Firebirds and proved to the rest of the league, they were not to be taken lightly.

Both teams traded blows early in the game. A jaw-dropping 37 combined points were scored in just the first 15 minutes of the game. When the dust settled, upstart Nashville had staked themselves to a 21-16 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, quarterback Sam Castronova and kicker Henry Nell proved to be more than the Kats could handle in the end.. As we'd come to find out, they were more than any team could handle.

The Walk-Off

Week 3: Oregon Lightning 41 - Southwest Kansas Storm 40

The Oregon Lightning served up a little late game excitement of their own in Week 3 with a game-winning Hail Mary that will be remembered for quite some time. Although, the game did not start out well for the Lightning as they sputtered out of the gates finding themselves down 33-7 late in the first half. Oregon would find their groove and close that gap to 10 points heading into the second half.

The Lightning were down 40-29 with a minute to go in the game. What followed was a story that could only be scripted by Hollywood writers. Cole completed a touchdown pass leaving 55 seconds on the clock. Oregon's defense held firm and gave the ball back to Cole for one last play. Turns out for the Storm, it was one play too many.

The Hook and Ladder Finish

Week 6: SW Kansas Storm 47 - Corpus Christi Tritons 40

Corpus Christi cut a swath through the league winning the first three games of its inaugural AF1 season. Although, it wasn't just that they won that was making headlines, it was how dominating those wins were. All told, they outscored their opponents 152-70 to open the year. However, the Tritons met their match in Week 6 in their rematch against the Storm.

In a see-saw match that had plenty of highlight reel plays on both sides of the ball, one stole the show. With the score tied 40-40 and nine seconds left on the game clock, Jalen Morton completed a pass to midfield that was immediately shoveled into the waiting arms of Shiloh Flanagan who took it to the house for the win.

The Century

Week 7: Albany Firebirds 100 - Corpus Christi Tritons 12

If you love offense, this is the game for you. The Firebirds exploded for one of the highest single-game point totals in professional football history in a legendary game for Albany's backup quarterback Robert McCoy Jr. who came in after starter Sam Castronova attempted only two passes. McCoy Jr. would go on to stake his team to a 79-0 lead at the half and would end the night with seven touchdown passes.

Firebirds kicker Henry Nell swung a hot foot adding to his team's total by kicking five deuces including the opening kick of the game. Wide receivers Duane Brown and Marquel Wade each had banner days for Albany as well.

When 60 Minutes Is Not Enough

Week 8: Albany Firebirds 64 - Salina Liberty 58

As we've stated before, not many teams could hang with the Albany Firebirds for a full 60 minutes in the 2025 season. However, the Salina Liberty did just that and then some, taking Albany to the AF1's first overtime game in its history.

The Liberty saw huge performances from their quarterback Rakeem Cato and his favorite target of the night, wideout Malik Honeycutt. Cato threw for 308 yards and 7 touchdowns while Honeycutt caught 11 passes for 157 yards and 5 touchdowns. Salina had a few cracks at the win late in the game with the score tied 58-58 with only a few seconds remaining, but could not close out the victory.

That opened the door for future League MVP Sam Castronova to throw his ninth touchdown of the game to Isiah Scott for the walk-off win. Scott ended the night catching 7 passes for 156 yards and 4 touchdowns. His counterpart Duane Brown reeled in 9 receptions for 132 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Wild West Duel in the Sunflower State

Week 13: Salina Liberty 65 - SW Kansas Storm 63

The Battle of the Sunshine State provided some exciting matchups last season. Their first tussle ended with a 22-20 defensive slugfest with the Storm edging the Liberty for the win. The gloves came off in round two as both teams landed haymaker after haymaker until Salina finally landed the knockout blow to seal the victory.

Liberty fans watched quarterback Javin Kilgo rack up 319 passing yards and 7 touchdowns on the night. Storm fans saw a familiar sight as Jalen Morton threw for 316 yards and 4 touchdowns. Morton helped his receiver Charles Hall IV have a career night feeding him 11 receptions for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Staying Alive

Week 14: Billings Outlaws 40 - Oregon Lightning 38

Both the Billings Outlaws and the Oregon Lighting entered the final week of the regular season needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. As fate would have it, they faced each other with their postseason on the line.

Dalton Cole staked his Lightning to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Billings would not go away and two rushing touchdowns by Kevin Voyles Jr. gave the Outlaws 18 unanswered points halfway through the second quarter. They continued to pour it on, extending their lead to 31-20 in the third quarter. Cole and the Lightning made things interesting in the fourth quarter giving them another shot at a hail mary win. This time though, they came up short. Ultimately, Billings would not make the playoffs as they were knocked out with a Salina Liberty win the following night.

Your Arena Crown Champions

Arena Crown Championship Game: Albany Firebirds 60 - Nashville Kats 57

Very few leagues get storybook endings to their first seasons. Luckily, the AF1 got just that as the Albany Firebirds completed an undefeated season after having been tested for 60 minutes by one of the feel good teams in the league in the Nashville Kats.

It seemed as if the Firebirds were about to march their way to another decisive victory after jumping out to a 32-21 lead in the first half. Nashville had other plans though, coming out swinging in the second half putting up 22 points in the third quarter, cutting Albany's lead to just three points heading into the final frame. What followed was a finish for the history books and one that words can not do justice. You truly need to watch it to appreciate it.

Kulkamania swept the nation and Tyler Kulka became a household name. He was helped by wideouts Nih-Jer Jackson and Jordon Gandy who each had two touchdown receptions in the championship game. In the end though, it was Sam Castronova and Isiah Scott who put the final strokes on Albany's perfect season and brought home their first ever Arena Crown.







