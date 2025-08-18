Rockers Claim Second NWL Title in Three Years

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After taking down the Duluth Huskies in a 10-8 comeback thriller on Thursday, the Green Bay Rockers have won their second Northwoods League title in team history.

Green Bay, the first-half champions of the Great Lakes West, began their playoff run against their sub-division rivals in the Wausau Woodchucks. On Sunday, the Rockers kicked off the postseason with a 8-4 victory. Neenah native Steve Marhefke got the start and delivered 5.1 innings, allowing just five baserunners and no earned runs. In a 5-4 ballgame in the sixth, Eli Selga launched an insurance three-run homer to stamp the victory in Game 1. The next day, the Rockers traveled West on Highway 29 with a chance to punch their ticket to the Great Lakes Championship. After trailing 4-1 entering the eighth inning, the Rockers tied things as Collin Helms crossed home on a bases-loaded balk. In the ninth, Xaige Lancaster lead things off with a solo home run on a full count to give Green Bay the lead for the first time in the game. Jeremy Delamota scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead. KJ Ward earned the win, with five strikeouts over two innings pitched to end the game.

On Tuesday, the Rockers turned around and made the trip across the Mackinac Bridge to take on the top team in the Northwoods League, the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Green Bay got out in front early, leading 1-0 in the first frame and chasing Pit Spitters starting pitcher Max Hammond after just one inning. The Rockers never looked back after doubling their lead in the third and extending things to 4-0 in the sixth. Bryce Leonard issued five shutout innings, striking out five and allowing just four hits. In the seventh inning, Green Bay poured it on, scoring six runs in the inning to make it 10-0. The Pit Spitters attempted a late rally, but it was too little, too late. The Rockers were on to the Summer Collegiate World Series after a 10-5 victory.

After an off day, Green Bay traveled to Lake Superior to take on the Great Plains champion Duluth Huskies. In an early back-and-forth affair, the Rockers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Maddox Long, in his return to the mound, did not allow a hit in his first time through the Duluth order. However, the Huskies answered the next time through, tying things in the third and taking an 8-4 lead in the fourth. For the second time in these playoffs, the Rockers would have to mount a comeback. Max Humphrey began the seventh inning with a leadoff triple and Collin Helms brought him in on the next pitch. In the eighth, the Rockers tied things up once again after drawing three walks in the inning. In the ninth, Xaige Lancaster led the inning off with a double but still stood on second base with two outs. Payton Mansfield popped up in the infield, but after a miscommunication between two Huskies fielders, the ball fell to the turf, allowing Lancaster to score the eventual winning run. Drew Aguiar finished his second inning of work with four strikeouts to seal the win and another championship for Green Bay.

Under first-year field manager Josh Merrill, the Rockers have brought another title back to town and look for the chance to defend their title once again in 2026.







