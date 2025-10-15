Rockers Announce Ticket Packages for the 2026 Season

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Fresh off a second Northwoods League title in the past three seasons, the Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce a multitude of ticket packages for the 2026 season. In addition to the guaranteed fun and great value, the Rockers will be including a 2025 NWL Champions replica ring with every ticket package purchased by December 19th, 2025. Payment plans are also available for the 2026 season; fans just need to contact the Rockers for more information.

The always popular Pep's Drafthaus Flex Pack is back for the 2026 season. Any fan looking to purchase a total of at least six tickets at any point in the season should take advantage of this offer. For only $130, fans can receive six ticket vouchers good for any regular season home game at Capital Credit Union Park. The Rockers will give you a $50 gift card back for concessions or merchandise and include a free Pep's Drafthaus pizza coupon to be redeemed at Festival Foods, an EPIC Event Center general admission ticket (based on availability), 20% off merchandise discount, all to go along with the replica ring.

Fans looking to enjoy games from the premium seating area in the TDS Club can save money by purchasing the TDS Club Pick 5 Pass for under $250. This package includes five TDS Club ticket vouchers to use for any of the 36 regular season home games (based on availability). The tickets include access to the indoor climate-controlled space, unlimited premium food through the 5th inning, three tabs to be used for craft/domestic beer, hard seltzer, mixed drinks, or soda. The TDS Club Pick 5 Pass also includes a 20% off merchandise discount, replica ring, and additional perks via the Rockers season ticket holder email list.

If you're looking for a party, look no further than the Bud Light Party Patio 6 Pack! For $200, you get six Bud Light Party Patio ticket vouchers to be used for any home regular season game (based on availability). Fans can enjoy unlimited burgers, brats, hot dogs, side dish, chips and cookies through the 5th inning. Unlimited beer, hard seltzer, soda and bottled water through the 7th inning are also included. Just like the TDS Club Pick 5 Pass, fans will also receive the replica ring, 20% off merchandise discount, and additional perks through the Rockers season ticket holder email list.

"Summers in Northeast Wisconsin go by very fast, and we know how busy schedules can be and how plans can change. This is why our ticket packages focus on both flexibility and value." said Andrew Johnson, Rockers Director of Ticket Sales. "All three packages offer the best value when attending a Rockers game and adding in a 2025 NWL Champions replica ring for every single ticket package is a great way to make our fans feel like the Rockstars they are."

If you're looking to spend all summer at Capital Credit Union Park, full and half season ticket packages are also available for box seats (Sections 104-124), the TDS Club, and the Rodac Suites. To purchase tickets, visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







