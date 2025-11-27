Rockers Continue Tradition of Giving Back to Community in 2025

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, the Green Bay Rockers are appreciative of the support the local community throughout the past year and during the Northwoods League Championship season. The organization is also proud to share that through business partnerships and tremendous fan support, it was able to raise and donate over $135,000 to benefit local non-profit organizations throughout the Greater Green Bay area this year. The Rockers deployed a variety of different formats to raise these funds throughout the season.

In partnership with Alliance Insurance Centers, the team offered non-profit organizations a chance to run the 50-50 raffle at each game in 2025. With a $500 donation courtesy of Alliance Insurance Centers, 50-50 raffle proceeds, and proceeds from ticket fundraising each group was offered to partake in, $53,232 was raised through this initiative to benefit 36 organizations in the community.

Always popular amongst fans, alternate jerseys were worn by the team during three home games this past season and included in silent auctions, with the proceeds benefiting local charities. The team partnered with BW Converting to salute Green Bay's designation as the 'Toilet Paper Capital of the World' with a Green Bay Rollers jersey on July 23rd. The proceeds from this jersey auction totaling $1,630 benefited the NEW Community Shelter and House of Hope. EAA was the presenting sponsor of an aviation themed jersey worn on July 19th, with $1,285 raised to benefit Winnebago County Sheriff's Department K9 Unit. On July 25th the Rockers wore Santa suit uniforms for Christmas in July, presented by John's Refrigeration. The $1,150 raised was donated to St. John's Ministries.

This season the Rockers partnered with Green Bay Packers Give Back on a unique Educator's Appreciation Night on June 6th. Three players in the Rockers lineup used bats that resembled writing utensils, with each single, double, triple, and home run by those players during the game equating to a donation to a local teacher's classroom. $5,000 was donated to teachers in attendance through the promotion.

During the season, Prevea Health partnered with the Rockers to provide a free kids clinic for kids in the Greater Green Bay area, in which the participants in two age groups were able to learn and work on their baseball skids with members of the team and coaching staff. Each child also received a Rockers hat, courtesy of Prevea Health.

This year, the team again offered to purchase hats for area youth little league teams free of charge. Ashwaubenon, Seymour, De Pere, Oneida, and Oconto little leagues participated in the initiative with the Rockers organization donating more than 1,700 hats amongst the teams in each community.

The Lil Rockers Reading Program, presented by Cousin's Subs, had a record 9,500 students participate. Each child received two tickets to attend a Rockers game with 40 schools and 454 teachers' classrooms in total.

The Rockers also take great pride in working with local non-profit organizations by providing donations for their raffle fundraisers. So far in 2025, over 587 charitable donations have been made totaling $43,113. The team also offers an opportunity for non-profits to fundraise by selling a group ticket and Rockers hat package to enjoy a game, with $7 of each ticket going back to the participating organization. A total of $59,000 was raised through this initiative. In addition, the team made free appearances in the community featuring members of the promotions team, players, and mascot Rhodie.

The Rockers would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all corporate sponsors and the community for your continued support which assists the organization in its charitable works.

Season ticket packages and mini plans including the popular Pep's Drafthouse Flex Pack, TDS Club, and the Rodac Suites are available now. To purchase tickets, visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 schedule will be released in the coming weeks.







