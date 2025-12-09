Rockers Announce 2026 Northwoods League Schedule

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have unveiled their 2026 Northwoods League schedule. The team is slated to play 70 regular season games next summer, 36 at home, with Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park set for Wednesday, May 27th at 6:35 against the Wausau Woodchucks.

The Rockers schedule features games against ten different teams out of the 26 in the circuit. Rockers opponents for 2026 are the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Kenosha Kingfish, La Crosse Loggers, Lakeshore Chinooks, Madison Mallards, Minnesota Mud Puppies, Royal Oak Leprechauns, Wausau Woodchucks, and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on June 29th with the second half beginning on June 30th. For playoffs, the divisional round is slotted to be played August 9-11, the Division Championship on August 12, with the League Championship on Thursday, August 13 or Friday, August 14, pending travel considerations. The Northwoods League All-Star break is July 7-9 with the mid-summer classic being played on July 8th at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

Highlights of the 2026 Rockers schedule include:

A wide assortment of dates to choose from, each featuring a live pre-game concert starting one hour before each game. The Rockers will play three games on Mondays; three games on Tuesdays; eight games on Wednesdays; five games on Thursdays; seven games on Fridays; six games on Saturdays; and four games on Sundays. The promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Rockers will host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Wednesday, June 17th for a day-night doubleheader at Capital Credit Union Park. Game one of the twin-bill will be a 12:05 start and the night game will commence at 6:35. There will be two separate openings for the doubleheader that day.

The final home game of the regular season will be Wednesday, August 5th against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the always popular "Fan Appreciation Night". The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

