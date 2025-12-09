Mallards Announce 2026 Schedule

The Madison Mallards are excited to release their 2026 schedule, which will begin on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25th, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. against the Wausau Woodchucks.

Following a 2025 season that resulted in 44 wins, the Mallards look to contend with their manager, Donnie Scott, back as the team's skipper for a 14th consecutive season.

The Mallards promotional schedule with theme nights, giveaways, and more will be announced in the coming months. Stay tuned to Mallards social media accounts for updates on promotions.

"May 25th can't come fast enough," Mallards General Manager, Samantha Rubin said. "We are proud to be putting in a lot of work into the stadium this off season, and are really looking forward to sharing them with all of our fans."

The Mallards will play their final home game of the season on Saturday, August 8th at 6:05 p.m. versus the Green Bay Rockers. If they qualify, the Mallards would play on into the Northwoods League playoffs beginning on Sunday, August 9th.

Group outings and sponsorship opportunities for the Mallards' 2026 season are available now. More information can be found at mallardsbaseball.com. For other questions about the Madison Mallards and, email info@mallardsbaseball.com or call 608-246-4277.







