Division I Baseball Returns to Madison After 33 Year Absence

Published on September 10, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







The Mallards are proud to host the first NCAA Division I baseball contest in Madison in over 33 years as Illinois State University scrimmages the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball team on Saturday, October 11th at 12:05 p.m.

The last NCAA sanctioned D-I baseball game to occur in Madison took place on May 10th, 1991, followed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison disbanding its baseball program and leaving local fans without a Division I baseball program in the Madison area ever since.

Both schools have had players compete for the Mallards recently. Milwaukee's Q Phillips, Tate Schmidt, Charlie Marion, Aiden Fishnick, Eamonn Mulhern, and Riley Peterson have all played in a Mallards uniform in the last two summers. Additionally, Illinois State's Shuto Okumura has played two seasons with the Mallards alongside 2025 MLB draftee and ISU alumni, Shai Robinson. Milwaukee Head Coach Shaun Wegner also played for the Mallards in 2008.

Tickets will be $10 for fans to attend and the event will feature food, soda, and beer available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased now at this link or at mallardsbaseball.com. The scrimmage will be a 12-inning contest beginning at 12:05 p.m. with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

Please contact the Mallards front office with any questions at either info@mallardsaseball.com or 608-246-4277.







Northwoods League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.