Mallards and Night Mares Announce Cru Concrete Club

Published on December 3, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







The Mallards and Night Mares are proud to announce a new partnership with Cru Concrete as the presenting sponsor of a new hospitality space at Warner Park, which will be home to three brand new dugout suites behind home plate, with booking available now for the 2026 season.

The Cru Concrete Club will improve the field of play for softball games by creating a permanent backstop 25 feet behind home plate, which is standard for softball and replaces the previous temporary backstop fencing.

The construction process began in October and will be finished prior to Mallards' Opening Day at the beginning of next season.

The Cru Concrete Club will provide fans never-before-seen angles of the action at the Duck Pond. The new suites can accommodate groups of 20 to 110 fans. The project will also require a restructuring to the first and second rows of the grandstand seating in sections 104 through 107 to preserve sightlines, which will now have upgraded mesh seats with a drink rail.

The Mallards, Night Mares, and Cru Concrete will combine to donate $5 For each ticket purchased in the Cru Concrete Club to the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center in Fitchburg, which aims to train and connect a new generation of young people in Dane County for quality, family-sustaining jobs at a time when the skilled trades are facing a labor shortage.

"We're proud to create this area along with the Mallards and Night Mares. The added bonus of raising money for a great cause, makes it a home run," said Cru Concrete President, Ken Kurszewski.

For booking opportunities or further questions about the Cru Concrete Club, please contact the Mallards front office with any questions at info@mallardsaseball.com or 608-246-4277.







Northwoods League Stories from December 3, 2025

Mallards and Night Mares Announce Cru Concrete Club - Madison Mallards

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.