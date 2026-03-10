Mallards and Night Mares Announce Lightwings Art Installation

Published on March 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







The Mallards and Night Mares are proud to unveil their plans to bring "Light Wings," a one-year art installation, to Warner Park this summer, made possible thanks to the support of Bank CMG. Light Wings will be a 20,000 square foot project made up of small fabric strips vertically suspended directly over approximately 80% of the main seating area, serving as a dynamic piece of art that provides improved sunshade for fans while also providing the backdrop for a nightly light show for fans to enjoy.

The Mallards and Night Mares are collaborating with local artist, Adrian Pere, to complete the project. Light Wings will move with the wind to provide an ever-changing, flowing piece of art that will create a beautiful setting for a light show element on its vibrant patterns.

Adrian Pereyra is a Madison-based Industrial Designer and the founder of Peredesign. For his upcoming installation at Warner Park, Adrian is crafting a massive piece of functional art: a rhythmic canopy of 40,000+ fabric strips that dance above the crowd. The installation serves a dual purpose- offering a reprieve of cooling shade while fostering a fun, extraordinary experience.

"The goal of the Mallards and Night Mares is simply to make our community a better place to live. We think this beautiful project, in partnership with a brilliant local artist, accomplishes exactly that," said team President, Vern Stenman.

The project will be reviewed at the March 11 Board of Park Commissioners meeting. Once the project is approved, the project will be fabricated and installed in advance of the Mallards home opener on May 25.

The installation will have three separate elements; one suspended over the Busch Light Duck Blind general admission area, one covering the first base grandstand sections and a third covering the 3rd base grandstand. Light Wings will be installed high enough to assure that no sight lines are obstructed from current seating areas.

Stay tuned to Mallards and Night Mares social media accounts for updates on the unveiling event. Initial renderings for the "Light Wings" project are attached. If you have any further questions, please contact the Mallards front office at info@mallardsbaseball.com or 608-246-4277.







Northwoods League Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.