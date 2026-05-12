True North Food + Music Festival Returns to Madison's Northside

Published on May 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







MADISON, WISCONSIN - Following a successful debut in 2025, The Madison Mallards and Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge have announced the 2nd Annual True North Food + Music Festival on Saturday, September 26th at the Warner Park Duck Pond.

Participating chefs and restaurants include Tory Miller of Graze & L'Etoille, Evan Dannells of Cadre and Lola's, Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern, plus The Deliciouser, Driftless Cafe, Butterbird, Ha Long Bay, Banzo, Ancora, Jalisco, Salvatore's and more!

Gates will open at 1pm with national touring artist Langhorne Slim headlining the event along with music from Wisconsin favorites Cory Chisel & The Wandering Sons, Dead Horses, Genevieve Heyward, Dusk, Louka Patenaude and Free Dirt.

"It's an incredible feeling to have an idea like this, see it come to life in year one and be able to bring it back for it's 2nd year right here on the Northside." said Mallards President Vern Stenman.

The festival will feature an impressive roster of Wisconsin restaurants, and a slew of great bands. In collaboration with the Mallards, the food has been curated by Lola's co-owner Evan Dannells with music programmed by his Lola's partner Matt Gerding.

"Overall our goal is to continue to celebrate the incredible food and music communities in Madison and around Wisconsin" said Gerding. "We received so much positive response from guests, restaurants and bands last year that we decided to turn this into one of Madison's new festival traditions."

$15 General Admission and VIP Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 15th at 10am at TrueNorthFest.com.

The Mad City Windows & Baths True North Festival is presented by CMG Bank and American Family Insurance with support from Dancing Goat Distillery, UW Credit Union, Meicher CPAs, Dane County Regional Airport, Nosotros, Chocolate Shoppe, Dave Jones and Madison College.

True North is proud to be donating $2 for every ticket sold to DAIS and Camp Hometown Heroes.







Northwoods League Stories from May 12, 2026

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